Tennis: Cards 17-5 after split at DL

The Alexandria tennis team split a triangular last Friday as the Cardinals took care of Detroit Lakes 7-0 on the Lakers' home courts after falling 4-3 to Thief River Falls.

Alexandria head coach Dave Ronning said the Prowlers were without their top singles player. They managed their way around that by winning at the third and fourth singles spots and getting the two points they needed in doubles at the first and second spots.

Ellie Ronning won in straight sets at first singles for the Cardinals, while Jamie Lanoue won a 7-6 (7), 6-2 match at second singles against TRF. Brianna Holm and Kaylee Svee teamed up at the third spot to get Alexandria's lone point in the doubles lineup. Svee, an eighth grader, was in the varsity lineup for the first time this season.

"We had our opportunities with them without their best player, but they simply played a bit better than we did," D. Ronning said.

The Cardinals moved their lineup around a bit against the Lakers and cruised to the 7-0 win. The tightest match came at third doubles, where Holm and Svee persevered for a 4-6, 6-0, 11-9 win. Ronning moved to first doubles with Kaity Peterson as the duo won 6-1, 6-0. Mariah Wegner teamed up with Taylor Partington at the second spot to win 7-6 (3), 6-3, while Lanoue, Kim Snell, Alli Prestby and Laura Wilmesmeier won in straight sets throughout the singles lineup.

The split moved the Cardinals to 17-5 on the season with one match left against Central Lakes Conference power St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday night in Alexandria.

"We were unable to prevail against the tough Prowlers, but the results will give the Cardinals the third seed in the north sub-section," D. Ronning said. "We will most likely be playing them once again in the tournament at the end of next week in Fargo."

THIEF RIVER FALLS 4, ALEXANDRIA 3

SINGLES - No. 1 - Ronning (A) def. Shawna Spears, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 - Lanoue (A) def. Karryn Leake, 7-6 (7), 6-2; No. 3 - Kira Beier (TRF) def. Snell, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; No. 4 - Bela Nelson (TRF) def. Prestby, 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Kora Torkelson/Kloe Lund (TRF) def. Peterson/Partington, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 - Allie Okeson/Hailey Kvich (TRF) def. Wegner/Wilmesmeier, 6-4, 7-6 (5); No. 3 - Holm/Svee (A) def. Josie Davis/Jill Safranski, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5

ALEXANDRIA 7, DETROIT LAKES 0

SINGLES - Lanoue (A) def. Shelby Busker, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 - Snell (A) def. Brea Johnston, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 - Prestby (A) def. MaKenna Duncan, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 - Wilmesmeier (A) def. Brina Smith, 6-1, 6-2

DOUBLES - Ronning/Peterson (A) def. Emily Skjonsberg/Mary Nelmork, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 - Wegner/Partington (A) def. Josey Allen/Kenzie Braukmann, 7-6 (3), 6-3; No. 3 - Holm/Svee (A) def. Maddie Herzog/Livi Hanninen, 4-6, 6-0, (11-9)