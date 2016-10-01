Alexandria's Thomas Anderson sprints down the right sideline for a 56-yard touchdown reception in the first half of Saturday's win over the Lumberjacks. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Alexandria's junior receiver Cody Faber splits two Bemidji defenders as teammate Spencer Hockert tries to lay a block during the first quarter of the Cardinals' win over the Lumberjacks on Saturday. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Alexandria senior quarterback Jaran Roste (left) celebrates one of his four rushing touchdowns with teammates Spencer Hockert (second from left), Luke Paschka (67) and Jacob Minnerath (56). Roste threw for an additional five touchdowns in a career day that helped the Cardinals to a 69-20 win over Bemidji on homecoming. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

One play on Saturday epitomized the way things are going for Alexandria offensively this season.

A snap into the turf skipped by senior quarterback Jaran Roste from near the Bemidji 35-yard line. Roste scooped the ball up with the Lumberjacks starting to close in on him when he saw senior Spencer Hockert in 1-on-1 coverage down the left sideline.

Roste will take that matchup every time as he lofted a jump ball near the front pylon that Hockert came down with before driving his defender into the end zone for his second score of the day.

A potentially broken play turned into a touchdown. It was one of 10 touchdowns for this team as the Cardinals (5-0) ran all over Bemidji (1-4) on homecoming in a 69-20 win.

"Everything is just kind of going for us right now," Roste said. "Just finding ways to get the job done. We've got a great group of wide receivers, (running back) Micah (Christenson) is something that teams have to key on, and our offensive line is playing phenomenal right now. When we have all those core guys and we're all clicking, today kind of sums of what we can do."

Roste had a career day to lead the charge as he had a hand in nine scores. He threw for five touchdowns and ran for four more in just three quarters before the starters sat out the fourth. Roste already had six touchdowns by the half as Alexandria built a 48-20 advantage.

"I just felt really good today," he said. "If I can do that and mix that in with Micah running all over the place and our great offensive line and great skill guys on the outside; it's a fun offense to play in, that's for sure."

Alexandria actually trailed in this game by more than the Cardinals have trailed in any game this season. Roste threw a wide receiver screen that was ruled to have been a backwards pass that Bemidji picked up and ran in for a touchdown from 40 yards out. That made it 12-0 Lumberjacks.

Alexandria head coach Mike Empting was adamant that the ball went forward and should have been ruled an incomplete pass. It was nothing but a distant memory in the end.

"Down 12-0, there was really no worry on our sideline," Roste said. "We knew we could put up points against this team. Bemidji is a great team, don't get me wrong. But our offense is just clicking really well right now."

Opponents have to pick their poison against Alexandria. Christenson was coming off back-to-back 200-plus yard games rushing. Do they load the box and focus on stopping him? If the answer is yes, Roste and his receivers have shown the last year and a half that they will make opponents pay.

"It just puts a lot of pressure on the defense," Empting said. "We have a lot of weapons, and we spread it around so well. It's tough with Micah out of the backfield, Jaran with his legs and his arm. We've got receivers on the outside who can stretch the field laterally and vertically. A team may have an answer for a little bit, but eventually we're going to find a way."

The Cardinals showed off that depth with Roste's five passing touchdowns going to four different receivers. Hockert scored on plays of 50 and 33 yards. Thomas Anderson connected on a 56-yard strike, Bryce Ludwig scored from 17 yards out and John Urman caught a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

"Jaran spreads the ball out really well," Ludwig said. "Every time you run a route, there's always a chance that you're going to get the ball so you have to run the route as hard as you can. If you don't get it, you're going to open up somebody else."

The Cardinals are averaging 52 points per game. They're not only winning, but putting on a show for fans who have rallied around this group. Saturday's crowd on homecoming packed the Alexandria grandstands.

"It's a lot of fun," Ludwig said. "It's nice to go into the fourth quarter with 69 points. Just having the crowd cheer for us every time we score a touchdown, every time something happens - it's nice to know the community has our back like that."

The Cardinals gave them something to cheer about in all facets. They had to make some adjustments after Bemidji drove down the field on its first two possessions, but Alexandria only allowed two offensive touchdowns. On special teams, they recovered two Bemidji fumbles on kick returns that set up scoring drives.

"We're just in a good state right now, especially after today's game," Roste said. "We're in rhythm, in sync and firing on all cylinders. When we do that, we're going to be a tough team to beat."

The Cardinals know there is still a lot of work to be done. Their final three opponents in the regular season are a combined 12-3 in Brainerd (4-1), Rocori (3-2) and St. Cloud Tech (5-0).

"Are we going to find out exactly what our team is made of? I think so and we're looking forward with these last few games to find out exactly where we're at," Empting said. "But I don't think Monticello has lost since they played us, so that was a pretty good football team."

That 51-39 win over the Magic in the season opener is Alexandria's only victory against an opponent with a winning record right now.

The Cardinals have looked the part of a dominant team through that stretch. They're looking forward to the challenge that awaits as they try to position themselves as the top seed in the Section 8-5A playoffs in less than a month.

"We just have to play our game," Ludwig said. "Don't let it get to our heads that we're 5-0. We just have to stay humble and play football. Keep working as a team and everything will fall into place."

BEMIDJI 12 8 0 0 - 20

ALEXANDRIA 13 35 21 0 - 69

FIRST QUARTER - Bemidji - Ethan Bush 2-yard run; missed 2-point conversion; Bemidji - Javon Rodgers fumble return 40 yards; missed 2-point conversion; Alexandria - Roste 2-yard run; Zach Harstad extra point; Alexandria - Roste 56-yard pass to Thomas Anderson; missed 2-point conversion

SECOND QUARTER - Bemidji - Jonah Muller 27-yard pass to Ryan Bieberdorf; Alec White 2-point conversion; Alexandria - Roste 50-yard pass to Hockert; Harstad extra point; Alexandria - Christenson 11-yard run; Harstad extra point; Alexandria - Roste 17-yard pass to Ludwig; missed extra point; Roste 33-yard pass to Hockert; Roste 2-point conversion pass to Ludwig; Alexandria - Roste 15-yard run; Harstad extra point

THIRD QUARTER - Alexandria - Roste 19-yard pass to John Urman; Harstad extra point; Alexandria - Roste 2-yard run; Harstad extra point; Alexandria - Roste 3-yard run; Harstad extra point

FOURTH QUARTER - No scoring