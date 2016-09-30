Boys soccer: Cards shut out Otters to snap skid

The Alexandria boys soccer team snapped a six-game winless streak by shutting out Fergus Falls (1-12) in a 3-0 game on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (5-6-1, 3-4-1 CLC) got going in the 15th minute when Michael Kuhn took an assist from Cameron Rice and found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. Kuhn added his second of the night in the 31st minute on a penalty kick that made it 2-0 at the break.

In the 41st minute, Justin Schmitz put the finishing touches on the win with a goal that was assisted by AJ Bollman.

Zach Harstad got the win in net with seven saves, and Zach Wosepka also got some time in goal with six saves. Alexandria's offense countered with 20 shots on net.

"The boys played extremely well and overpowered the Otters," Alexandria head coach Cahil Collins said.