Girls soccer: Cards get second straight shutout

The Alexandria girls soccer team won its second straight game by a 1-0 final after the Cardinals edged Fergus Falls in Central Lakes Conference play on Thursday.

The lone goal came with 12:54 remaining in the second half. McKenna Smith found Kaye Paschka, who beat the Fergus Falls' defense and Otters' keeper Katie Minge.

It was the third straight shutout for the Cardinals and senior keeper Emma Ziegler. She finished with five saves, while Minge took the loss despite 13 saves.

"The flip side is that scoring continues to be a challenge," Alexandria head coach Tom Roos said. "Defender Anna Jensen had a strong night, while Kendall Kohler continues to be the heart and soul of the defense. Other players rotating into the defensive squad are seniors Maryn Vaageness, Madisson Gay, Maggie Pfeffer and freshman Shea Issendorf."

The Alexandria defense is allowing just 1.4 goals a game this season, but the Cardinals are scoring just 1.1 goal per contest. That's second lowest in the CLC, behind only Rocori (1-11-1).