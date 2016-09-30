Search
Update: Police arrest robbery suspect

    Girls swimming: Cards tie 93-all at Rocori

    By Will Benson Today at 10:17 a.m.

    The Alexandria swimming and diving team was neck-and-neck with Rocori throughout Thursday night's conference meet in Cold Spring, as a runner-up finish for the Cardinals' 400 freestyle relay in the final event of the evening left both programs tied at 93-93.

    McKenna Horan took the top time in the 500 freestyle in 5:50.78 before Hannah Eklund won the 100 breaststroke by one-tenth of a second in 1:11.65.

    Eklund, Morgan Hungness, Horan and Jadeya Peterson claimed first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.41, and the 400 freestyle relay of Peterson, Horan, Ashtyn Molesworth and Mikayla Meece closed the night in second in 4:01.34.

    Meece placed second in the 200 IM in 2:26.72 earlier on, while Horan finished as the runner-up in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.40.

    Molesworth took second in the 50 freestyle in 27.07 seconds, followed by Peterson in third in 28.05. Abby Bartosiewski added a second-place time of 1:10.75 in the 100 butterfly, while Molesworth also placed second in the 100 freestyle in 59.35 seconds.

    Other second-place finishers included Meece in the 100 backstroke (1:07.21) and the 200 medley opening relay of Meece, Eklund, Bartosiewski and Molesworth (2:04.99).

    ALEXANDRIA 93, ROCORI 93

    ALEXANDRIA POINT SCORERS — 200 MEDLEY RELAY — M. Meece, Eklund, Bartosiewski, Molesworth — second, 2:04.99; Anna Dokter, Abby Eck, Savannah Overland, Kelby Olson-Rodel — third, 2:10.37

    200 FREESTYLE — Horan — second, 2:13.40; Cassie Corson — fourth, 2:17.46; Kaitlyn Meece — fifth, 2:21.76

    200 IM — M. Meece — second, 2:26.72; Eklund — third, 2:31.11; Eck — fourth, 2:35.77

    50 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — second, 27.07; Jadeya Peterson — third, 28.05; Olson-Rodel — fifth, 28.18

    DIVING — Rachel Kriese — third, 189.50; Joslyn Kent — fifth, 167.75

    100 BUTTERFLY — Bartosiewski — second, 1:10.75; Overland — third, 1:13.56; Olson-Rodel — fifth, 1:15.75

    100 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — second, 59.35; Peterson — third, 1:00.02; Grace Karrow — fifth, 1:03.23

    500 FREESTYLE — Horan — first, 5:50.78; Corson — third, 6:20.21; Chantell Bergquist — fourth, 6:22.42

    200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Eklund, Hungness, Horan, Peterson — first, 1:51.41; Olson-Rodel, Karrow, Hattie Galloway, Staci Nohl — third, 1:54.87

    100 BACKSTROKE — M. Meece — second, 1:07.21; Bartosiewski — fourth, 1:11.00; Dokter — fifth, 1:12.14

    100 BREASTSTROKE — Eklund — first, 1:11.65; Eck — third, 1:18.62; Galloway — fourth, 1:20.28

    400 FREESTYLE RELAY — Peterson, Horan, Molesworth, M. Meece — second, 4:01.34

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
