Girls swimming: Cards tie 93-all at Rocori

The Alexandria swimming and diving team was neck-and-neck with Rocori throughout Thursday night's conference meet in Cold Spring, as a runner-up finish for the Cardinals' 400 freestyle relay in the final event of the evening left both programs tied at 93-93.

McKenna Horan took the top time in the 500 freestyle in 5:50.78 before Hannah Eklund won the 100 breaststroke by one-tenth of a second in 1:11.65.

Eklund, Morgan Hungness, Horan and Jadeya Peterson claimed first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.41, and the 400 freestyle relay of Peterson, Horan, Ashtyn Molesworth and Mikayla Meece closed the night in second in 4:01.34.

Meece placed second in the 200 IM in 2:26.72 earlier on, while Horan finished as the runner-up in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.40.

Molesworth took second in the 50 freestyle in 27.07 seconds, followed by Peterson in third in 28.05. Abby Bartosiewski added a second-place time of 1:10.75 in the 100 butterfly, while Molesworth also placed second in the 100 freestyle in 59.35 seconds.

Other second-place finishers included Meece in the 100 backstroke (1:07.21) and the 200 medley opening relay of Meece, Eklund, Bartosiewski and Molesworth (2:04.99).

ALEXANDRIA 93, ROCORI 93

ALEXANDRIA POINT SCORERS — 200 MEDLEY RELAY — M. Meece, Eklund, Bartosiewski, Molesworth — second, 2:04.99; Anna Dokter, Abby Eck, Savannah Overland, Kelby Olson-Rodel — third, 2:10.37

200 FREESTYLE — Horan — second, 2:13.40; Cassie Corson — fourth, 2:17.46; Kaitlyn Meece — fifth, 2:21.76

200 IM — M. Meece — second, 2:26.72; Eklund — third, 2:31.11; Eck — fourth, 2:35.77

50 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — second, 27.07; Jadeya Peterson — third, 28.05; Olson-Rodel — fifth, 28.18

DIVING — Rachel Kriese — third, 189.50; Joslyn Kent — fifth, 167.75

100 BUTTERFLY — Bartosiewski — second, 1:10.75; Overland — third, 1:13.56; Olson-Rodel — fifth, 1:15.75

100 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — second, 59.35; Peterson — third, 1:00.02; Grace Karrow — fifth, 1:03.23

500 FREESTYLE — Horan — first, 5:50.78; Corson — third, 6:20.21; Chantell Bergquist — fourth, 6:22.42

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Eklund, Hungness, Horan, Peterson — first, 1:51.41; Olson-Rodel, Karrow, Hattie Galloway, Staci Nohl — third, 1:54.87

100 BACKSTROKE — M. Meece — second, 1:07.21; Bartosiewski — fourth, 1:11.00; Dokter — fifth, 1:12.14

100 BREASTSTROKE — Eklund — first, 1:11.65; Eck — third, 1:18.62; Galloway — fourth, 1:20.28

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — Peterson, Horan, Molesworth, M. Meece — second, 4:01.34