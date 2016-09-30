Girls tennis: Cards pick up CLC match at Rocori

The Alexandria girls tennis team earned its 16th win of the season with a 5-2 Central Lakes Conference victory at Rocori on Thursday in Cold Spring.

The Cardinals (16-4, 7-3 CLC) won three of the four singles positions, sans the top slot, while claiming two of the three doubles matches in the win.

"Another balanced attack with three wins in singles and two in doubles gave (us) the team victory," head coach Dave Ronning said. "Ellie (Ronning) held a 5-4 lead in the first set, but that would be her only lead, and she would lose the next nine games. I am very proud of the way Ellie handled herself; she could have very easily have gotten upset and quit, but she kept fighting like she has all season. Playing the best player on every team is a tall task, but she has been a true leader and role model all season."

Jamie Lanoue, Kim Snell and Alli Prestby commanded their singles matches for straight-set victories over the Spartans. Kaity Peterson and Taylor Partington won 6-2, 6-0 at first doubles, as Mariah Wenger and Laura Wilmesmeier earned a 6-3, 6-2 match at second doubles.

"Kaity and Taylor continue to play well together at first doubles as they surrendered just two games in their match," Ronning said. "Mariah and Laura played one of their better matches at second doubles and their movement and communication is progressing with each match."

Alexandria travels to Detroit Lakes for a triangular on Friday afternoon beginning at 1:30, competing in matches against the Lakers and Thief River Falls.

ALEXANDRIA 5, ROCORI 2

SINGLES — No. 1 — Brynn Sauer (R) def. Ellie Ronning, 7-5, 6-0; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Abby Kaluza, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Amanda Molitor, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Andrea Eisenschenk, 6-0, 6-2

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Peterson/Partington (A) def. Haley Torborg/Carly Reitmeier, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 — Wegner/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Grace Schneider/Amy Bertram, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Drew Jokela/Amanda Schroeder (R) def. Madison Ressemann/Brianna Holm, 6-4, 6-1