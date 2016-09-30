Volleyball: Moorhead pulls past Cards in four

The Spuds (11-3), unbeaten in Section 8-3A with three victories, cruised to a 25-11 win in the fourth set after rolling 25-12 in the third. The Cardinals (5-13) edged the visitors 25-23 in the second set, but Moorhead claimed the opener 25-13 before getting back on track by picking up the final two points on the night.

“Despite losing the match as a whole, the one win we were able to produce was encouraging and continues to emphasize the team’s potential to have success in the postseason,” head coach Becky Schlichting said. “Our team was one step closer to being back to complete, injury-wise. We were able to get senior Abby Pohlen back into the lineup, at least part time, and her reintroduction to the court had many benefits, especially on our serve-receive.”

Syri Williams led Alexandria defensively with 21 digs, while Tori Jeseritz and Kendra Hardy tied for the team-high in kills with six. Kayla Feldhake notched 25 assists from the setter position, as Feldhake and Mya Lesnar each recorded four solo blocks.

“While the consistency of our passing began to move in the right direction, our offense still struggled a bit more than usual,” Schlichting said. “With continued emphasis on shot selection and execution at practice, we hope to change this. The past two weeks have been both physically and mentally draining with the high competition, injuries and pace of schedule. We are off until next Thursday at home versus Fergus Falls and are looking forward to the chance to breath, heal up and prepare for what comes next.”

MOORHEAD 3, ALEXANDRIA 1

(25-13, 23-25, 25-12, 25-11)

ALEXANDRIA — Feldhake — 2 kills, 25 assists, 11 digs, 4 solo blocks; Jordyn Lamb — 5 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs, 1 block assist; Lesnar — 2 kills, 1 dig, 4 solo blocks; Mac Duwenhoegger — 5 kills, 2 digs; Hardy — 6 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs; Abby Pohlen — 7 digs; Williams — 1 assist, 21 digs; Jeseritz — 6 kills, 1 dig; Alana Rodas — 1 ace, 7 digs