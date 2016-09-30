A homecoming with added buzz

Alexandria senior receiver Spencer Hockert fights for a couple extra yards as Moorhead's Carter Howell tries to bring him down during a game against the Spuds on Sept. 9. Hockert and the Cardinals are 4-0 as they prepare to welcome in Bemidji for homecoming Saturday at 2 p.m. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Homecoming games tend to bring with them a little more enthusiasm no matter what kind of a season a team is having.

For Alexandria, the opportunity to play on Saturday afternoon makes the Cardinals the only show in high school football in the area. Add to it the fact that they are a 4-0 team putting up a district-best 47.8 points per game, and it should make for an exciting atmosphere when Bemidji comes to town for a 2 p.m. kickoff this weekend.

"Homecoming is always a fun time," Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said. "A lot of stuff for kids to get involved with. I think the guys will be able to keep their focus. Those seniors have been down this road, and they're doing a great job leading this team. I think they're going to keep them on point as far as the game on Saturday being the culmination of the homecoming activities, minus the dance. I think they're not going to have too difficult a time getting up for this one."

A lot of those seniors have been part of a group of players who have gotten out to elementary schools to reach out to some of the younger fans. The Cardinals have handed out playing cards and interacted with the kids. It's a way to help get young kids excited about football.

"I think the fact we're 4-0 just enhances that a little bit," Empting said. "That's been great. I feel really good about that."

The Cardinals have a chance to make it 5-0 against a Bemidji team (1-3) that is struggling to score. The Lumberjacks average 15 points per game and are coming off a 21-0 loss to Sartell-St. Stephen and a 38-24 loss to a 4-0 St. Cloud Tech team.

"They're big, physical up front just like they always have been for the last several years," Empting said. "For the longest time, they've had outstanding quarterback play and exceptional skill positions on the offensive side. I think they're just not quite as good at those positions this year, so I think they're just struggling to find their identity offensively."

Empting expects them to be a good challenge defensively for the Alexandria offense.

"They're a solid defensive team," he said. "They're big and physical and their linebackers play fast. They've only gotten one win, but their defense has allowed them to stay in a lot of games."

The Alexandria and Bemidji game has developed into a good rivalry over the years, helped out even more by the last time these two teams met. It was a shootout on Sept. 18, 2015 when the Cardinals won 57-49 in overtime after trailing in the Lumberjacks' homecoming game 49-35 early in the fourth quarter.

"What happened last year up there has kind of grown that aura a little bit too in the rivalry with these two teams," Empting said.

The Lumberjacks would love to return the favor to the Cardinals in spoiling their homecoming game, but they will have to figure out a way to stop this offense. Alexandria is fresh off another dominant display after piling up 513 total yards in a 56-12 win at Willmar last week.

It was a game that featured offensive scoring plays of 66, 45, 90, 53 and 63 yards, along with a 61-yard strip and score on a fumble recovery by Nathan Lusty. Senior running back Micah Christenson continued to torment teams with 221 yards and three touchdowns rushing, along with an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

"We hit from a long ways out a lot of times," Empting said. "That was fun too. We knew we were going to have athletes on the field, and I think all season long that potential has been there. For the most part, we've met it. We've also had a few mistakes, a few turnovers and penalties that got us into long-yardage situations too, but our offensive line really came out and sustained blocks in that second half."

The Cardinals are cruising right now in a lot of facets, but coaches are preaching that there are areas they have to improve upon.

This Saturday's game is the start of the second-half of the season, with three teams in Rocori (3-1), Brainerd (3-1) and St. Cloud Tech (4-0) left on the schedule after Bemidji. Alexandria knows the work is far from over in getting to where it wants to be this season.

"Ball security is still the biggest issue," Empting said. "We turned it over a couple times again against Willmar, and we can't do that as we go down the road. I thought we did a lot better with penalties, but again the turnover thing and a couple of decision-making issues. But all in all, I thought all facets of our game were hitting really well."