    Swimming: Cards lap Little Falls in the pool

    By Eric Morken Today at 10:38 a.m.

    The Alexandria swimming and diving team got off to a dramatic start that propelled the Cardinals to a 101-79 victory over Little Falls on Tuesday night.

    The 200-medley relay team won by a margin of .17 seconds as Mikayla Meece, Hannah Eklund, Abby Bartosiewski and Ashtyn Molesworth set the tone for the meet.

    Meece went on to win the 200 IM in 2:26.97 and the 100 butterfly in 1:08.18 in a 1-2 finish in that event after Bartosiewski took second in 1:11.34. Rachel Kriese added a win in diving with 192 points and Joslyn Kent was second with 175.90 points.

    Jadeya Peterson added a win in the 100 freestyle (1:01.32) for the Cardinals. McKenna Horan took the 500 freestyle in 5:49.35, with a second-place finish coming from Kaitlyn Meece in 6:08.58. Cassie Corson, Eklund, Kelby Olson-Rodel and Molesworth won in 1:52.81 during the 200 freestyle relay. Bartosiewski won the 100 backstroke in 1:11.27 and Eklund rounded out the individual winners in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.96.

    ALEXANDRIA 101, LITTLE FALLS 79

    ALEXANDRIA SCORERS - 200 MEDLEY RELAY - M. Meece, Eklund, Bartosiewski, Molesworth - first, 2:01.98; Addison Rodel, Abby Eck, Olson-Rodel, Jadeya Peterson - third, 2:11.56; 200 FREESTYLE - Horan - second, 2:12.67; Eklund - third, 2:14.80; 200 IM - M. Meece - first, 2:26.97; Eck - third, 2:34.85; Grace Karrow - fifth, 2:41.77; 50 FREESTYLE - Molesworth - second, 27.77; Peterson - third, 28.42; Morgan Hungness - fifth, 28.68; DIVING - Kriese - first, 192; Kent - second, 175.90; Kodi Bundermann - fifth, 134.75; 100 BUTTERFLY - M. Meece - first, 1:08.18; Bartosiewski - second, 1:11.34; Olson-Rodel - fourth, 1:14.95; 100 FREESTYLE - Peterson - first, 1:01.32; Molesworth - second, 1:01.42; Corson - fifth, 1:03.31; 500 FREESTYLE - Horan - first,5:49.35; K. Meece - second, 6:08.58; Chantell Bergquist - fifth, 6:34.77; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY - Corson, Eklund, Olson-Rodel, Molesworth - first, 1:52.81; Hungness, Eck, Staci Nohl, Horan - third, 1:57.14; 100 BACKSTROKE - Bartosiewski - first, 1:11.27; Anna Dokter - third, 1:12.06; Rodel - fourth, 1:14.44

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
