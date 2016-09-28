Girls tennis: Willmar controls Alex

The Alexandria girls tennis team dropped its third Central Lakes Conference match of the season 6-1 at Willmar on Tuesday.

"Willmar played a very good match and was the better team on this night, but it wasn't because we didn't show up," head coach Dave Ronning said. "We played quite well ourselves, and Willmar had to earn every point. Our effort was there and when that happens and you still get beat, there is no reason for anyone to hang their heads."

Alexandria (15-4, 6-3 CLC) won its lone point at the top doubles position with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Kim Snell nearly pulled off a win at third singles, but fell in a lengthy third-set tiebreak 13-11.

"Willmar made some changes in their lineup and they paid off big time for them," Ronning said. "I believe this is the first time we have lost a doubles match to them in three seasons, and on this night we lost two. Kaity and Taylor were in complete control at first doubles and they won their fifth match since teaming up together."

WILLMAR 6, ALEXANDRIA 1

SINGLES — No. 1 — Cayle Hovland (W) def. Ellie Ronning, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 — Elise Bierbaum (W) def. Jamie Lanoue, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Lydia Morrell (W) def. Snell, 6-0, 5-7 (13-11); No. 4 — Chloe Hansen (W) def. Alli Prestby, 6-4, 6-1

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Peterson/Partington (A) def. Amanda Zuidema/Kirah Kessler-Gross, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Jordyn Swoboda/Ashley Prahl (W) def. Mariah Wegner/Laura Wilmesmeier, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 — Olivia Corneil/Makenna Hogan (W) def. Madison Ressemann/Brianna Holm, 6-2, 7-6(3)