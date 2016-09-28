Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Police looking for robbery suspect

    Volleyball: Alex swept by Willmar

    By Will Benson Today at 9:32 a.m.

    The Alexandria volleyball team was overwhelmed in a sweep by Willmar on the road on Tuesday night.

    Willmar (11-4, 6-1 Central Lakes), who sits atop of the conference standings along with Rocori (6-0) and Sartell-St. Stephen (6-1), controlled the third set 25-15 after a pair of 25-12 and 25-16 wins.

    Alexandria (5-12, 3-5 CLC) was led in distribution by Kayla Feldhake with 19 assists, while Jordyn Lamb had a team-high seven kills. Syri Williams added 10 digs defensively.

    WILLMAR 3, ALEXANDRIA 0

    (25-12, 25-16, 25-15)

    ALEXANDRIA — Feldhake — 1 kill, 19 assists, 5 digs; Lamb — 7 kills, 1 dig; Tori Jeseritz — 1 kill; Kendra Hardy — 3 kills, 2 digs; 2 blocks; Mac Duwenhoegger — 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Williams — 1 ace, 10 digs; Alana Rodas — 1 kill, 3 digs; Mya Lesnar — 2 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig

    Explore related topics:sportsCardinalsAlexandria volleyball
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement