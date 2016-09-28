Volleyball: Alex swept by Willmar
The Alexandria volleyball team was overwhelmed in a sweep by Willmar on the road on Tuesday night.
Willmar (11-4, 6-1 Central Lakes), who sits atop of the conference standings along with Rocori (6-0) and Sartell-St. Stephen (6-1), controlled the third set 25-15 after a pair of 25-12 and 25-16 wins.
Alexandria (5-12, 3-5 CLC) was led in distribution by Kayla Feldhake with 19 assists, while Jordyn Lamb had a team-high seven kills. Syri Williams added 10 digs defensively.
WILLMAR 3, ALEXANDRIA 0
(25-12, 25-16, 25-15)
ALEXANDRIA — Feldhake — 1 kill, 19 assists, 5 digs; Lamb — 7 kills, 1 dig; Tori Jeseritz — 1 kill; Kendra Hardy — 3 kills, 2 digs; 2 blocks; Mac Duwenhoegger — 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Williams — 1 ace, 10 digs; Alana Rodas — 1 kill, 3 digs; Mya Lesnar — 2 kills, 2 aces, 1 dig