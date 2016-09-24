Football: Christenson runs wild in win at Willmar

The Alexandria Cardinals celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Willmar Cardinals Friday night in Willmar. (Briana Sanchez | Forum News Service)

WILLMAR — The Willmar defense did a solid job bottling up Alexandria running back Micah Christenson in the first half Friday, holding him to 26 yards on nine carries.

The second half went far less smoothly.

Christenson gained 273 yards from scrimmage and scored on all four of his third quarter touches, leading Alexandria to a 56-12 rout in a Central Lakes Conference game at Hodapp Field.

With his team up just 14-6 at the break, Christenson provided an immediate jolt on the second half kickoff, racing untouched for an 86-yard score.

He kept the dominance going on his next three touches, scoring on runs of 45, 90 and 52.

“That was something else,” said Christenson, who finished with 222 yards rushing. “The only time I felt like I had my breath was when I was running. It was something I’d never seen before.”

Something Willmar fans had seen before going into Friday was the offense struggling with ball control, and those issues were prominent again Friday.

After jumping ahead 6-0 on a three yard touchdown pass from Donald Jurek to Noah Slagter, the Cardinals were driving again, when Jurek took a big hit and fumbled. The loose ball was scooped up and returned for a 60-yard touchdown by linebacker Nathan Lusty.

It was the first of five turnovers for Willmar, giving them 14 for the season.

Despite some struggles, the Cardinals remained in the game until the third quarter kickoff, when things quickly got away from them.

“We didn’t execute the way we wanted to with the kick and it just kind of snowballed from there,” Willmar head coach Jon Konold said.

Konold seemed pleased with some of the progress his team had made leading up to Friday’s game, despite an 0-4 start.

After collapsing in Friday’s second half, he acknowledged there’s a lot more work to do.

“We’re making too many mistakes,” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to fix that.”

Willmar hosts 1-3 St. Cloud Apollo for Homecoming next Friday. Alexandria hosts Bemidji for its homecoming game at 2 p.m. next Saturday.

ALEXANDRIA 56, WILLMAR 12

Alexandria (4-0).................0 14 28 14 — 56

Willmar (0-4)................. 6 0 6 0— 12

W– Noah Slagter 3 pass from Donald Jurek (kick blocked)

A– Nathan Lusty 60 fumble return (Zach Harstad kick)

A– Cody Faber 66 pass from Jaran Roste (Harstad kick)

A– Micah Christenson 86 rick return (Harstad kick)

A– Christenson 45 run (Harstad kick)

A– Christenson 90 run (Harstad kick)

A– Christenson 52 run (Harstad kick)

W– Tyler Johnson 1 run (kick failed)

A– Chandler Cole 1 run (Harstad kick)

A– Austin Johnson 67 pass from Michael Empting (Harstad kick)

Alexandria

First downs: N/A… Rushing: 33-308 … Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 7-20-207-1 … Fumbles lost: 1 … Penalties: 5-42

Rushing: Micah Christenson 13-222, Chandler Cole 6-36, Jaran Roste 8-31, Tyler Kleindl 3-12, Cody Faber 1-5, Trappier Botz 2-2… Passing: Roste 6-19-140-1, Michael Empting 1-1-67-0... Receiving: Austin Johnson 1-67, Faber 1-66, Christenson 2-28, Cole 1-21, John Urman 1-18, Spencer Hockert 1-7… Punting: 1-32 … Interceptions: Preston Buechler 1, Robert Anderson 1… Fumble recoveries: 3… Tackles (solo-assist): N/A… QB sacks: N/A

Willmar

First downs: N/A… Rushing: 39-103 … Passing (com-att-yds-int.):14-23-130-2 … Fumbles lost: 3… Penalties: 4-35

Rushing: Levi Hauser 22-75, Tyler Johnson 6-26, Donald Jurek 5-21, Gage Lippert 2-0, Drey Dirksen 4 (-19)… Passing: Donald Jurek 13-22-134-2, Dirksen 1-1-(-4)-0... Receiving: Nick Prokosch 5-82, Noah Slagter 4-22, Jake Evans 3-16, Johnson 1-14, Justin Sik 1-(-4)… Punting: Johnson 4-180 … Interceptions: Slagter 1… Fumble recoveries: 1… Tackles (solo-assist): N/A… QB sacks: N/A