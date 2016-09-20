Volleyball: Sartell tallies ninth win with sweep over Cards

Alexandria freshman outside hitter McKenzie Duwenhoegger watches her kill split two Sabres during the second set at home on Tuesday night. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

Alexandria sophomore Kendra Hardy attempts to find a way around a pair of Sartell-St. Stephen blocks during a conference match at home on Tuesday night. The visiting Sabres swept the Cardinals for their ninth win of the season. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria volleyball team faced an uphill climb in each of its sets at home in a Central Lakes Conference match against Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday night.

The visiting Sabres (9-2, 4-1 CLC) built comfortable leads midway through the first and third, while starting fast in the middle set on the way to a sweep, dropping the Cardinals (4-7, 3-3 CLC) to .500 in league play.

“Sartell played solid defense throughout, which made it difficult on our side of the court. We’re battling a little bit of lineup changes, but there’s really no excuse,” head coach Becky Schlichting said. “We just talked a lot about how regardless of where we’re at or who is injured or who isn’t, we need to bring that will to fight to the court and that passion for playing the game. We were just missing a bit of that tonight.”

Nursing a two-set advantage, Sartell flew out to a 20-10 lead in the third, guiding a 25-12 deciding win.

Sophomore Miah Gessell led the Sabres with eight kills, while seniors Sydney Dille and Jaden Turner added seven and six, respectively.

“It was tough; I think with our mindset, we weren’t there all the way and we just need to figure that out,” senior setter Kayla Feldhake said. “We need to get back to our old ways of starting off strong and just coming out there on fire. I think sometimes we get out there and just aren’t communicating with each other.”

Senior Alisa Watson played a vital role in the Sabres’ strong start to the middle set, notching a trio of aces from the service line early on to help pad an 8-1 lead.

Alexandria battled to cut the deficit to one at 17-16, but Sartell, entering the night at No. 21 in the state QRF rankings, closed the set with an 8-4 run to go up 2-0 with a 25-20 victory.

“We were just sticking with it and trying to survive, and we’re a team that is capable of executing,” Schlichting said. “We proved that early on in the season; we just need to get back to it. Really, it just comes down to the will to compete. I do believe this is a group of girls who can compete with the majority of teams, especially in our conference, we just need to have the mental game under control.”

Sophomore Kendra Hardy paced the Cardinals with six kills, while senior middle Abby Pohlen put down five opening-set kills, six total, to accompany a pair of aces.

“I thought they covered their floor really well and we kind of struggled at some points of finding spots to put the ball,” Feldhake said. “I only played front row right side and then this year they transitioned me to setter. It’s been a little different; I like it because my players let me attack in the front row, so I’ve been working on that in practice.”

The Sabres’ ninth win keeps them among the race for the conference crown, along with Rocori (9-1, 4-0) and Willmar (6-3, 4-0).

Already with three CLC losses, Alexandria wants to reestablish its fight – beginning Thursday night at home with Sauk Rapids-Rice.

“Our skill level is just as good as them,” Feldhake stated. “When it comes down to it, I think we can do it and beat them.”

MATCH SUMMARY

Sartell St. Stephen 3, Alexandria 0

(25-16, 25-20, 25-12)