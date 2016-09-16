Alexandria senior defensive end Mac Somerville attempts to bring down St. Cloud Apollo senior quarterback Joey Atkinson during the second quarter on Friday night in Alexandria. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

St. Cloud Apollo senior receiver Peter Nelson pulls down a jump ball for a 40-yard touchdown reception over Alexandria junior cornerback Michael Empting during the first quarter on Friday night in Alexandria. Nelson finished the night with 184 yards receiving with four total touchdowns. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

Alexandria's Micah Christenson breaks free to the outside on a 22-yard touchdown run to begin the second quarter against St. Cloud Apollo at home on Friday night. The senior back highlighted the Cardinals' 48-42 victory with 260 yards rushing and four touchdowns. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

This fall in Alexandria, football fans with an appetite for high-octane offense have had ample room to rejoice.

Several Micah Christenson jabs and jukes – followed by a given shot down the sideline by Jaran Roste – consistently has put points on the board or the ball buried deep in opponents’ territory.

Friday night's Central Lakes Conference home contest with St. Cloud Apollo showcased this power, as No. 8 Alexandria dropped 35 first-half points in a 48-42 shootout victory.

“We were at a point where we had the game under control going into the fourth quarter and there was a series of unfortunate events that transpired from that point that allowed Apollo to get back into the game,” head coach Mike Empting said. “The guys played well for three quarters and then we had some things that just got out of our control a little bit. We had to regroup a little bit with some uncharacteristic things that took place.”

The Cardinals (3-0, 2-0 CLC) are averaging 45 points through three games, headlined by Friday’s ground attack on Apollo (1-2, 0-2 CLC).

Christenson had a field day, gashing the Eagles’ defense for four touchdowns and 260 rushing yards, including a 96-yard dash after an interception by Cole Wild with 8:45 left in the fourth.

The senior back added a 19-yard touchdown early in the third to push the Alexandria advantage to 41-14.

Multiple defensive breakdowns both up front and in the secondary allowed the visitors to hang around, however, as Apollo’s Joey Atkinson notched back-to-back touchdown passes of more than 50 yards to Peter Nelson and John Sithamat to creep within 13 points at 48-35.

The senior quarterback finished 20 of 36 passing for 388 yards and five total touchdowns, while being intercepted three times.

“Every time I was watching him, I just thought of Ben Roethlisberger – just extending plays for 10 seconds and then chucking it," senior receiver Spencer Hockert said on the Apollo quarterback.

Atkinson found Nelson on a 60-yard bomb following a field goal attempt by Zach Harstad that clanked off the left post, before finding his favorite target after being chased outside the pocket from 17 yards out on third down to pull within six at 48-42 with two minutes left.

Nelson ended his prolific night with seven grabs for 184 yards and four total touchdowns.

“As far as the defensive side of the ball goes, I thought the D-line did a fantastic job,” senior defensive end Mac Somerville said. “There was one person in the backfield getting their hands on the quarterback almost every single pass play, but he was slippery and that was part of our problem. We were so focused on getting inside and getting the sack, our ends were losing the contain and he was getting all the time outside he wanted to throw the ball.”

After the kick, Christenson wriggled his way free for a pair of first down runs, as Alexandria held on as time expired.

“Our offensive line had a couple of moments where we didn’t run block exceptionally well,” Empting said, “But down the stretch when we really needed to move the ball, they did a good job as Micah rolled up some yardage again.”

The Cardinal defense held resolute to close out the first half, holding the Eagles on fourth and long in the red zone to take a 35-14 lead into the break.

Senior Quintin Kluver-Longfellow busted through the Apollo line on its previous punt attempt, scooping up the loose ball after his block to take in Alexandria’s fifth score, after Hockert and Nelson put on a show for each side in the opening 24 minutes.

The senior receiver snagged a 15-yard touchdown from Roste on a flag route to open the scoring on the evening, followed by Nelson’s 40-yard scoring catch on a jump ball over Michael Empting in the waning seconds of the first quarter.

Christenson got in on the action to kick off the second on a dancing 22-yard weave up the left sideline, handing Alexandria a 14-7 lead.

After a three and out, St. Cloud’s punt wobbled feebly 10 yards to the right – providing the Cardinals with opportune field position at the Apollo 20. Christenson took full advantage, galloping 20 yards on the opening series to extend the lead to 21-7.

“It’s a lot of credit to the O-line and also Micah, because they made holes for him and he found them and just busted them,” Hockert said, who finished with 118 yards receiving on five catches. “Passing-wise, they were just playing man the entire time and with that, our offensive coordinators just know to break the playbook wide open and just start throwing the ball around.”

Nelson answered on the ensuing kickoff, dashing 89 yards through the heart of the coverage to cut the deficit to seven.

Alexandria pushed back up two scores on its next possession, as Roste connected with Hockert for his second score – this one off a go-route 64 yards down the left sideline with just less than eight minutes left in the half.

“It was sloppy, but we still ended up getting the win so we can’t be mad about that,” Hockert said. “The first half was great, but that second half comes down to the passion and pride. Our whole team thought it was in the bag, and then from there it didn’t happen. We need to keep that drive the entire game.”

The coaching staff stressed this past week how although Alexandria scored 71 points on the Eagles in last year’s victory, this was a opposing team capable of putting up points in a hurry.

Connecting on a trio of fourth-quarter passing touchdowns, Atkinson and his receiving corps exhibited that threat.

“We knew coming in that [Atkinson] was going to be an offensive weapon for them and he proved it,” Empting said. “There were plenty of times where we had him and he was under duress most of the night. He was really forcing our guys to cover back there in the defensive backfield for a long time and barring a couple immediate breakdowns, I thought our D-backs did a really nice job.”

Alexandria committed three turnovers via a fumble, a muffed punt and a fourth-quarter interception.

Empting was forced to adjust his plan while closing out the night with the sudden surge of Eagle offense, but three-straight wins to start the season, without fail, will still hold a satisfying taste.

“Our offense put up 48 points and did some things really well where they spread it around and did a nice job,” Empting said. “Defensively, we played well enough to get the game in hand and then went out and did what they had to do to put the game away.”

GAME SUMMARY

ALEXANDRIA 8 27 6 7 – 48

ST. CLOUD APOLLO 7 7 7 21 – 42

SCORING PLAYS – FIRST QUARTER – Alexandria – Hockert 15-yard reception from Roste; Christenson two-point conversion run; St. Cloud Apollo – Nelson 40-yard reception from Atkinson; John Blommel extra point

SECOND QUARTER – Alexandria - Christenson 22-yard run; Alexandria - Christenson 20-yard run; Harstad extra point; St. Cloud Apollo – Nelson 89-yard kickoff return; Blommel extra point; Alexandria – Hockert 64-yard reception from Roste; Harstad extra point; Kluver-Longfellow blocked punt defensive touchdown; Harstad extra point

THIRD QUARTER – Alexandria – Christenson 19-yard run; St. Cloud Apollo – Sithamat 37-yard reception from Atkinson; Blommel extra point

FOURTH QUARTER – Alexandria - Christenson 96-yard run; Harstad extra point; St. Cloud Apollo – Nelson 47-yard reception from Atkinson; St. Cloud Apollo – Sithamat 61-yard reception from Atkinson; Blommel extra point; St. Cloud Apollo – Nelson 17-yard reception from Atkinson; Blommel extra point