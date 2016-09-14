Search
    Haitian Initiative golf tourney set for Monday

    By Eric Morken Today at 1:19 p.m.

    The Alexandria Golf Club will host the second annual Haitian Initiative golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 19.

    Sign-in is at noon, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start to the event. Cost is $300 for a foursome and $75 for an individual, including golf, a cart and prizes.

    The Haitian Initiative helps pay for school tuition and fees, soccer programming six days a week, clean drinking water and a daily meal after each practice in a collaborative effort with the Feed My Starving Children fundraiser. As part of the initiative’s exchange program, Haitian kids and Alexandria youth have been able to connect at an annual Cardinal soccer camp.

    Pre-register for the golf tournament by contacting Shawn Reilly at (320) 491-9651.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
