Volleyball: Cards sweep Apollo in CLC play

The Alexandria volleyball team upped its record in the Central Lakes Conference to 3-1 with a clean sweep of St. Cloud Apollo (0-3) on Tuesday.

The Cardinals controlled each set, winning 25-16, 25-16, 25-20. Senior setter Kayla Feldhake had 37 assists and four kills herself. Seniors Abby Pohlen and Jordyn Lamb each had nine kills, while Syri Williams added 14 digs.

MATCH SUMMARYAlexandria 3, St. Cloud Apollo 0(25-16, 25-16, 25-20)

ALEXANDRIA – Feldhake – 37 assists, 2 aces, 4 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Lamb – 9 kills; Tori Jeseritz – 2 kills; Mac Duwenhoegger – 3 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs; Kendra Hardy – 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig, 1 block; Pohlen – 9 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Williams – 1 ace, 14 digs; Alana Rodas – 8 digs; Erika Roderick – 7 digs; Mya Lesnar – 5 kills, 1 dig