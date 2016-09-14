Girls soccer: Cards edged by Sabres

The Alexandria girls soccer team was shut out for the fifth time this season on Tuesday as Sartell-St. Stephen took a 1-0 game in the Central Lakes Conference.

The Sabres (4-3, 4-1 CLC) broke the scoreless tie with seven minutes left in the game when Brook Walker connected off a Chloe Yilek free kick. That’s all it took on a night when Alexandria managed just three shots on goal.

“Both McKenna Smith and Elise Anderson made strong offensive runs from the outside that either led to balls sent into the penalty area or offensive corner kicks,” head coach Tom Roos said. “The story of the season continues to be an inability to finish the few scoring chances that are created. The defense, led by super aggressive play of Kendall Kohler, continues to grow and improve as a unit.”

Alexandria keeper Emma Ziegler had seven saves, while the Sabres’ Allie Hemmisch and Sara Higgins split duty in net.

HAITIAN INITIATIVE GOLF TOURNEYThe Alexandria Golf Club will host the second annual Haitian Initiative Golf Tournament on Monday, Sept. 19.Sign-in is at noon, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start to the event. Cost is $300 for a foursome and $75 for an individual, including golf, a cart and prizes.The Haitian Initiative helps pay for school tuition and fees, soccer programming six days a week, clean drinking water and a daily meal after each practice in a collaborative effort with the Feed My Starving Children fundraiser. As part of the initiative’s exchange program, Haitian kids and Alexandria youth have been able to connect at an annual Cardinal soccer camp.

Pre-register for the golf tournament by contacting Shawn Reilly at (320) 491-9651.