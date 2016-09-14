Boys soccer: Alex shut out by Sartell

The Alexandria boys soccer team dropped its third straight game to fall to 4-4 overall and to 2-4 in the Central Lakes Conference after a 3-0 loss to Sartell-St. Stephen.

The Sabres (3-3, 3-2 CLC) wasted no time taking control as they scored in the 13th minute to grab the 1-0 lead. They added goals in the 46th and 79th minute to secure the victory.

Alexandria’s Zach Harstad was once again kept busy as he saved 18 shots in the losing effort.

“The boys were flat this evening and did not come out with the same intensity that I have seen before,” head coach Cahil Collins said. “When you do that against a good team like Sartell, the outcome is usually not good.”