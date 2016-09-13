Girls tennis: Brainerd handles Cards in conference test

Alexandria senior Kaity Peterson taps a short shot during her first doubles match with fellow senior Mariah Wegner against Brainerd at home on Tuesday. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

Alexandria junior Alli Prestby reaches for a ball during her fourth singles match against Brainerd's Kiera Schweitzberger at home on Tuesday. Prestby won the Cardinals' lone point in a second-set tiebreaker as the Warriors secured a 6-1 conference victory. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

Running into the No. 1 team in Class 2A in St. Cloud Tech this past Thursday before competing in three matches in Saturday’s home invite, the Cardinals incurred two losses over the past five days following a 9-0 start to the year.

Brainerd joins Alexandria among the next teams in line behind Tech in the Central Lakes Conference race – meeting up in a home league match Tuesday, as the Warriors (10-2, 4-1 CLC) established themselves as a proven threat in a 6-1 victory.

“They’re just a really good team,” junior Jamie Lanoue said. “We all went into this fighting hard and giving all of our effort, but in the end they just had better shots.”

Brainerd swept the three doubles positions, as the Cardinals’ No. 2 pair of Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmeier fell in a third-set tiebreak and Madison Ressemann and Alexis Holm in a set two tiebreak in the third slot.

“It was a rough night for our girls, as Brainerd came into our house for a two-point match and beat up on us big time,” head coach Dave Ronning said. “Our lone point came from Alli Prestby at fourth singles, and she had to battle to win a second-set breaker. Ellie [Ronning], Jamie and Kim [Snell] all fought hard, but things just didn't seem to go their way.”

Prestby earned Alexandria’s (11-3, 3-2 CLC) lone win after a 6-4 opening set, while Ronning and Lanoue each were defeated 6-2, 6-4 as both matches atop the singles lineup held similar pace.

Snell extended her third doubles match into the evening after a short first set, but was held off in a 7-5 second.

“The first set was kind of rough, but as we got into the second set it got better; just trying to figure out her weaknesses and what you could do to make her frustrated,” Lanoue said. “I would think we would all look at this is that next time we’re up against them, we just need to try harder and give it all we have. We will play them again in subsections probably and that’s where it matters the most and where we need to get ready for them.”

Alexandria’s previous two wins came in convincing fashion at 6-1 versus Crookston and 7-0 over Sauk Centre Saturday.

In the teeth of the conference schedule, however, little mistakes late in matches have led to deciding results against top league programs.

“We made some bad decisions at the wrong times, and that is something good players will take advantage of,” Ronning said. “This loss throws a wrench into our goal of placing in the top two in the conference; we'll see how the girls bounce back from this one.”

MATCH SUMMARY

Brainerd 6, Alexandria 1

SINGLES – No. 1 – Payge Fitterer (B) def. Ronning, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 – Libby Kurtzman (B) def. Lanoue, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 – Kate Kurtzman (B) def. Snell, 6-2, 7-5; No. 4 – Prestby (A) def. Kiera Schweitzberger, 6-4, 7-6(5)

DOUBLES – No. 1 – Kennedy Rusk/Britney Fletcher (B) def. Kaity Peterson/Mariah Wegner, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2- Sydney Stock/Taya Person (B) def. Partington/Wilmesmeier, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(4); No. 3- Jaycie Hinrichs/Maria Bell (B) def. Ressemann/Holm, 6-2, 7-6(0)