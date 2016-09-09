Alexandria's Spencer Hockert catches his second touchdown of the night over Moorhead defensive back Carter Howell, this one right before the end of the first half that gave Alexandria a 22-7 lead at the break. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Alexandria's Jay Kohls (front) wraps up Moorhead quarterback Bailey Life for a sack, with Alexandria's Mac Somerville also getting in on the play for the Cardinals. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Moorhead running back Otis Weah takes on three Alexandria defenders as Michael Empting (12), Jay Kohls (59) and Gavin Hvezda (64) gang up to make a tackle in the second quarter. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Alexandria's senior running back Micah Christenson places a stiff arm on Moorhead's Jack Stetz during a run in the first half at Alexandria Area High School on Friday night. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Alexandria's senior wide receiver Spencer Hockert celebrates with his teammates after catching the first of his two touchdowns in the first half from quarterback Jaran Roste against Moorhead on Friday night. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

The Alexandria football team gave away a touchdown early in the second quarter on Friday night. With 49 seconds left in the half, they took it back.

Cardinals’ senior quarterback Jaran Roste threw an interception to Carter Wolf in a 15-0 game deep in Alexandria territory. Wolf ran it to the Alexandria five-yard line. Two plays later, Kole Nichols punched it in from a yard out.

It was 15-7 with less than a minute left in the half when Cardinals’ defensive back Preston Buechler forced a fumble that was recovered by Quintin Kluver-Longfellow at the Spuds’ 20. On the next play, Roste hit Spencer Hockert for a 20-yard scoring strike.

“That was just so nice to be able to be up two scores instead of one,” Hockert said after a two-touchdown game. “It gave us a nice comfort, but still we knew we had to keep going because it’s Moorhead, and they’ve had our number. That was huge for us just to get everyone pumped up and give us some momentum going into the second half.”

It was all the momentum the Cardinals needed as they snapped an eight-game losing streak to Moorhead with a 36-14 win.

“It feels amazing,” Hockert added. “I’m not going to say too much, but it feels really good.”

The Spuds got a four-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Life to Carter Howell on their first drive of the second half to make it a one-score game again, but the Cardinals had an answer all night.

They went 80 yards on the next possession as Roste hit junior Cody Faber with a 16-yard pass in the left corner of the end zone.

Then it was the defense’s turn to shine. Roste threw his second pick when James Eggert stepped in front of a pass and returned it to the Cardinals’ 48 with 10:16 left in a two-score game. The Spuds couldn’t do anything with it, as Alexandria’s defense immediately forced a turnover on downs.

“I think that the biggest thing was just having everybody believing in themselves and knowing what they’re doing,” Kluver-Longfellow said. “Just everyone hitting their assignments because if everyone does their job, there’s nowhere [Moorhead] can go.”

The Cardinals (2-0) established themselves early. Moorhead punted on its first four possessions, three of which came on three-and-outs.

That gave Alexandria time to build a 15-0 lead behind a 10-yard touchdown pass from Roste to Hockert and a 43-yard run by senior back Micah Christenson.

Moorhead (0-2) got it as close as eight in the second quarter and again in the third, but that’s all the closer they could get against an energized Alexandria team.

“The defense I thought really stepped up,” Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said. “We knew they were going to try to establish the running game, and I thought we did a really nice job of shutting that down and forcing them to throw, which is what we wanted to do. We made some plays when we needed to.”

Empting pointed to a big first-down sack by senior defensive lineman Jay Kohls that stopped Moorhead in its tracks when the Spuds were within a score and gaining some life.

He praised the way senior cornerback Robert Anderson set the edge to set up Moorhead’s fumble late in the first half as Buechler and Kluver-Longfellow followed by doing their job.

“It just seemed like tonight, when we needed something, somebody gave it to us,” Empting said. “To me, that’s the mark of a team that is at least for sure moving in the right direction.”

The Cardinals’ final punch came on the ground with Roste. He ran the read-option with Christenson and pulled the ball for himself before scrambling 36 yards for the final touchdown late in the fourth.

Alexandria recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. There was more than five minutes left on the clock, but the writing was on the wall. Eight losses worth of frustration was over against the Spuds.

“I don’t get too high on any one victory,” Empting said. “You just have to let everything play out and look back on it, but Moorhead played a pretty good St. Michael-Albertville team tough last week. They looked good on film; big, physical. They’ve got some skill guys, and I think they’re a pretty good football team. I thought our guys played well.”

The Alexandria players celebrated in the north end zone after the game, but nothing excessive. This was a big win against the defending section champions, but it’s only game two.

This team has its sights set on more than snapping a losing streak against the Spuds early in the season. They want to finish where Moorhead finished in 2015, which is at the state tournament.

Friday was just one win, albeit a fun one for a confident Cardinals team that will welcome in St. Cloud Apollo (1-1) next Friday.

“From now on, we just take it one game at a time,” Hockert said. “The most important game is the next game on the schedule, but this is a really good team win.”

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER – Alexandria – Roste to Hockert, 10 yard pass; Roste two-point conversion; Alexandria – Christenson 43-yard run; Zach Harstad extra point

SECOND QUARTER – Moorhead – Nichols one-yard run; Brady Leach extra point; Alexandria – Roste to Hockert, 20-yard pass; Harstad extra point

THIRD QUARTER – Moorhead – Bailey Life to Carter Howell, 4-yard pass; Leach extra point; Alexandria – Roste to Faber, 16 yards; Harstad extra point

FOURTH QUARTER – Alexandria – Roste 36-yard run; Harstad extra point