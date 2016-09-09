Alexandria junior Grant Storm follows a receiver during a scrimmage on August 27 before the season opener at Monticello. Storm had four tackles against the Magic to help the Cardinals get off to a 1-0 start. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Moorhead football team that arrives in Alexandria tonight, Friday, for a 7 p.m. kickoff will look a lot different than the one that the Cardinals saw in the section championship game last season.

The Spuds lost 31 seniors from that group that went to the state semifinals. That includes a starting quarterback, their entire secondary and linebacker unit, their top two running backs and impact players along both lines.

Yes, the faces for Moorhead will look a lot different, but Alexandria head coach Mike Empting says don't let looks fool you.

"I think they're going to be good," Empting said on Tuesday afternoon. "I think they lost a close game to a very good St. Michael-Albertville team last week. They graduated a lot at their skill positions but they've got some very good linemen up front. It's yet to be determined how their skill positions are going to fare for the season, but they're big up front and when you're big up front you have potential to create some holes and be pretty good."

The Spuds may come in at 0-1, but they opened against the defending Class 5A state champion St. Michael-Albertville Knights. They were right in the game, too, before falling 16-6. The Spuds were left lamenting some missed chances in STMA territory that game.

Empting says Moorhead always has a good program, and he expects it will be the same this season.

That means it should be a battle of two good teams when they kick things off. Alexandria has high hopes itself and did nothing to diminish expectations with a 51-39 win at Monticello last week.

The Cardinals were almost unstoppable offensively in the opener, punting just once.

Senior running back Micah Christenson had two rushing touchdowns and a 79-yard kickoff return score. Jaran Roste ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more to Spencer Hockert and Cody Faber. Senior kicker Zach Harstad even put the finishing touches on things with a fourth-quarter, 44-yard field goal.

"I think up front, our guys have some leaders there," Empting said of this offense. "I thought we played well on our offensive line Friday night. We knew we have guys at skill positions that can do a lot of things. I think offensively there's a lot of confidence that we'll move the football. Even in week one, we beat ourselves with a couple of turnovers and some penalties. We got stopped three times and really all three were directly a result of us doing something to stop ourselves."

Empting also liked the way his defense got better as the game progressed against the Magic. After 26 first-half points for Monticello, the Cardinals allowed just 13 the rest of the way. They forced three turnovers, two by Empting's son, junior Michael Empting, on an interception and a fumble recovery. Senior Robert Anderson also had an interception.

The Cardinals know it will take playing well offensively and defensively to beat good teams like Moorhead. The Spuds have won eight straight games in this match-up, so the Cardinals won't take anything for granted as they look to end that streak.

"I think it's a game they're ready for, for sure," Empting said. "It's been a while. Moorhead's had our number in recent years and the seniors this year have been a big part of those teams who have been involved in that. I think this was maybe an opponent at the start they felt like we for sure need to be ready for this one. Probably circled this one on the calendar."

The Cardinals will be ready to go for what they expect to be an exciting atmosphere between two good teams in a home opener at Alexandria Area High School.

"I think they're feeling good about themselves," Empting said. "They played really well offensively in week one, made big strides defensively from start to finish against Monticello. I think the guys are confident in their ability."