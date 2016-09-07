Volleyball: Cards win second CLC match at Fergus

The Alexandria volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Central Lakes Conference with a sweep at Fergus Falls on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (3-4, 2-0 CLC) closed the final two sets by scores of 25-17 after picking up a 25-19 win in the opener versus the Otters (1-2, 0-2 CLC).

“It was an upbeat team-oriented win that every member of the roster could feel proud of,” head coach Becky Schlichting said. “[We] upped our communication game, which resulted in more effective play. The communication came from both on the court and on the sidelines, and every aspect of the increased communication directly impacted our level of play.”

Seniors Jordyn Lamb and Abby Pohlen each posted 10 kills, while sophomore McKenzie Duwenhoegger provided eight kills, six digs and two aces.

Schlichting noted the increased accuracy of the Cardinals’ serve-receive, while adding that the team looks to continue its effective communication and gritty play moving forward.

Senior libero Syri Williams led the way defensively with 14 digs, while fellow senior setter Kayla Feldhake recorded 38 assists, seven kills, two aces and four digs.

MATCH SUMMARY

Alexandria 3, Fergus Falls 0

(25-19, 25-17, 25-17)

ALEXANDRIA — Feldhake — 7 kills, 38 assists, 2 aces, 4 digs; Lamb — 10 kills; Tori Jeseritz — 1 kill; Duwenhoegger — 8 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs; Kendra Hardy — 5 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Pohlen — 10 kills, 4 digs; Williams — 1 kill, 14 digs; Alana Rodas — 2 digs; Mya Lesnar — 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block