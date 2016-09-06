Alexandria freshman Sidney Drew gathers the ball in front of the net before putting in one of her three goals in a 7-0 win for the Cardinals against Rocori on Tuesday night. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Alexandria freshman Sidney Drew got the first hat trick of her young varsity career on Tuesday night, and she didn’t have to wait long to get it.

Drew scored the first two goals for the Cardinals within the first two minutes against Rocori at Alexandria Area High School. Almost five minutes later, she had her third goal on her way to helping Alexandria to its first win of the season in a 7-0 game against the Spartans.

“I’m just trying my best and hustling hard to try to get open for my teammates the best I can,” Drew said. “Some of them I thought were pure luck, but it was very exciting.”

Drew worked her way to the front of the net in the early going, and her teammates found her. All three of her goals were right in front of the net as the Rocori keeper had no shot.

Drew said she played with some nerves the first couple games of the season as a freshman, but that her teammates have helped her get past that. Head coach Tom Roos saw that in her from the get-go and says a game like this will only help her grow even more confident.

“I think one of the reasons Sidney is on this team is because she plays with confidence,” Roos said. “She plays aggressively. She plays hard, so where I think this is good for her confidence, I think she made this team because she comes off as a person who plays with confidence to begin with and with a sense that she belongs here.”

The Cardinals’ offense as a whole needed a night like they got on Tuesday. Alexandria came in having scored just one goal through a 0-2-2 record in the first four games. By halftime against the Spartans, they had all seven of the goals they would score in the game.

“I believe it was a good build-up for our team,” senior Ashten Oberg said after scoring two of those goals. “We really did well with the offense. We worked well as a team and we were communicating well. Our coach mentioned that he thinks we really improved from our last games, so I think it was really encouraging for us to have a game like this.”

The Spartans (0-3-1) haven’t scored now in three games themselves. Their defense lost a lot of Alexandria’s goal scorers in the early going as McKenna Smith and Tessa Knoblach got in on the scoring for the Cardinals in addition to Drew’s and Oberg’s big night.

“It was nice,” Roos said. “We have been struggling. We haven’t had the lucky breaks, and we haven’t always created the chances for ourselves, so to get some goals, it lets the girls have some fun. It lets us all kind of take a collective sigh of relief and feel a little bit better about where we’re at.”

Roos liked many of the things he saw against the Spartans, while realizing they will have to do it against better teams in the Central Lakes Conference and section fields down the road.

“What we talk about is even though we’re playing a team that is not terribly experienced, we still need to play with intensity,” Roos said. “We need to be moving and creating passing lanes. We need to possess the ball and we need to have good first touches. I think for the most part, we did that. The other thing I liked is in the first half when we did have a scoring opportunity, the girls showed composure and finished with nice plays on the ball to score goals.”

The second half became more about possessing the ball and working on things that they’ll want to use going forward. The Cardinals didn’t try to make a rush at the net even when they got the ball up the field.

“We were basically just trying to work on possession and making sure we’re making solid passes and we’re communicating so that in our games in the future we’re using those skills,” Oberg said.

The Cardinals allowed just one shot defensively. It is also a defensive unit that is without senior McKenzie Revering after she tore her ACL in the season opener and is out for the rest of the season. The injury will also likely keep her out of hockey, where she is committed to play Division I for the University of Minnesota-Duluth after graduating next spring, until January at the earliest.

On the soccer field, Revering had been moved up to the center-mid position before her injury. It’s a spot that Roos says they are still working to fill by rotating in different players.

“The game McKenzie got hurt, she was playing there the second half of that game against East Grand Forks, and she was the best player on the field,” Roos said. “The piece of the puzzle we’ve struggled with since then is who’s rotating into that center-mid position? We play two center-mids, one with a little offensive tendencies and one a little more defensive. Tonight, we had Josie Minnerath, Maggie Slaggle in there and we have McKenna Ellingson rotating in there, two of them rotating into two positions.”

Almost everything the Cardinals tried on Tuesday worked out for them against the Spartans. Now they’ll try to build on that with two more games this week in the CLC with St. Cloud Apollo on Thursday and St. Cloud Tech on Saturday.