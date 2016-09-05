Cross country: Cards boys and girls take second in Brainerd

The Alexandria cross country teams opened up their season in Brainerd at the 17th annual Run For Your Melon race as the boys and girls both finished second behind Little Falls on the boys’ side and Brainerd on the girls’

The Flyers finished with 38 points to win the boys race, while Alexandria came in with 54. The Cardinal girls also scored 54 points, but Brainerd edged them with 34.

“We had three varsity girls, Calley Richardson, Camille Johnson and Megan Shulstad, that ran a faster time on this slower course than last year over the 5K distance,” head coach Travis Hochhalter said. “We did have other girls that are very close to their last years’ time.”

Freshman Bethany Miller paced Alexandria with a third-place finish in 20:34.93. Seventh grader Aleah Miller was right behind her in fourth place in 20:55.68. Megan Shulstad took 13th (22:23.54), Calley Richardson was 16th (22:43.09), Heavyn Bordak 21st (22:53.11), Camille Johnson 22nd (22:57.79) and Kylie Larson finished 25th (23:18.79) to round out the Alexandria varsity.

Junior Keaton Gruber led the Cardinal boys with a second-place finish in 17:47.93. Tyler Moore of Little Falls won the race in 17:30.36, and it came with a bit of an obstacle thrown at runners.

“On a much slower course this year because the cart took a wrong turn, the boys ran an extra 151 meters,” Hochhalter said. “We had nine boy runners that surpassed their fastest time from their 2015 time at Brainerd. This was not an accident, as summer training played a huge role for many of these runners. In addition, we had several new runners this year with outstanding performances.”

Jackson Wichtendahl finished sixth overall for Alexandria in 18:08.95 and Kyle Vandertuin made it three Alexandria runners in the top 10 after taking seventh in 18:38.20.

Nolan Christenson was 16th (19:13.20), Nic Chromey 23rd (19:31.70), Ryan Maier 25th (19:42.61) and Blake Johnston rounded out the Cardinals’ varsity lineup in 32nd place (20:12.45).

Next up for Alexandria will be a race in Detroit Lakes on September 8.