Football: Cards put up 51 in road win at Monticello

One look at the final score in Alexandria’s season opening road win at Monticello, and one would assume the Cardinals were in midseason form.

Alexandria put up huge numbers in a 51-39 win over the Magic. It avenges a 44-38 loss to Monticello in last year’s season opener.

And as good as the Cardinals were offensively, head coach Mike Empting said they could have been even better. Alexandria had two turnovers, including a fumble by quarterback Jaran Roste as he was going into the end zone that the Magic recovered for a touchback.

“They really played well, though,” Empting said of his guys. “They did some great things. Micah [Christenson] was very dynamic, ran the ball incredibly well. Jaran threw the ball well, but we really didn’t have to throw it all that much. We ran the ball well. Cody Faber really had a nice game catching the ball and running after the catch. He’s another weapon we’re throwing into that dynamic on the offensive side. Spencer Hockert caught the ball well. We really spread it around on the offensive side.”

Christenson’s day included a kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter. His third score of the evening made it 41-26 early in the third. Hockert, Faber and Roste all ended up in the end zone as well for an offense that has now scored 95 points in two games against the Magic the last two years.

“Far from perfect, but it was good enough to put up 51 points,” Empting said. “That was pretty impressive.”

Empting said he wanted to watch the film, but he was impressed with what he saw initially from his offensive line.

“It’s tough to run the ball the way we ran without good things happening up front,” he said. “I think Monticello was able to run it a little on us, so I think our defensive line probably played OK. We’re going to get better there. We have guys who are going to make some plays. I think we just have to secure a few more responsibilities, be a little more sound a little more consistently.”

The Magic return a lot of players from an 8-2 team a year ago. That’s why this looks like an early-season statement for Alexandria.

“It’s nice to kick off with a win,” Empting said. “We’ve only been able to do that a couple of times in my tenure here. I don’t know. I think you just have to wait to see how the season shakes out to determine how big of a win it was, but we know that Monticello has some very good football players coming back from that team last year, and they played really well. They put 39 points up of their own.”

Empting was also pleased with the way his defense settled in to only allow 13 points over the final two quarters after the Cardinals led 35-26 at the half.

“Defensively, we gave up some points but we had a lot of guys seeing their first varsity action ever and a lot of them at the skill positions,” he said. “I think it just took a little while to settle into the game. Defensively, we played a lot better in the second half. Those guys who were kind of being victimized the first half stepped up and really made some great plays in the second half.”

It was a good start in Week One. Now the Cardinals hope to carry that over into their home opener against Moorhead (0-1) this coming Friday.