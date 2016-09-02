Alexandria senior Kim Snell pounds a serve during her third-singles match against Willmar's Jordyn Swoboda at home on Thursday. Snell won in straight sets, as Alexandria extended its unbeaten streak to eight matches with a 5-2 conference win. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria girls tennis team demonstrated it won't be going away anytime soon with a 5-2 Central Lakes Conference win over Willmar at home on Thursday to remain unbeaten on the season.

Alexandria (8-0, 2-0 CLC) swept the doubles lineup, while claiming two of the four singles spots for its second league victory of the fall against a team.

"Coming into this, we knew we had to be solid at doubles," senior Kaity Peterson said. "All the way through doubles had to be solid and we hopefully win on some singles matches to pull through."

Willmar had defeated Alexandria four times by the score of 4-3 over the past two seasons, sweeping the singles lineup while Alexandria took each of the doubles positions.

No. 1 singles player in senior Ellie Ronning and third-singles' senior Kim Snell ensured that would not be the case Thursday, with tight straight-set wins.

"Both Ellie and her opponent, Cayle Hovland, are very athletic people and this was a match of strength, endurance and mental toughness all wrapped into one," head coach Dave Ronning said. "It was so fun to see Ellie break through and play the way she played against a very good opponent. Kim is still unbeaten on the season, and led the way as she was the first singles player to break the string with a straight-set win."

E. Ronning won 7-5, 6-4 in a pair of long, competitive sets, while Snell earned a 7-5, 6-2 win to push Alexandria ahead.

"The lineup has changed and there are people in different spots, but I feel like the team has just accepted that and all just helped each other to push forward," Peterson said. "Everyone is just super good at not making it an internal competition. We have just accepted our roles and are just using that and helping each other up from there. Last year, I felt there was more of a battle of who has got the first spot."

Peterson and fellow senior Mariah Wegner rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win at top doubles with one of the earliest finishing matches of the evening.

"I feel like our team is really well-rounded this year, not just in doubles but in singles as well," Wegner said. "That really helps us get more dominance in all of the areas, so it helps us [get] wins and sweeps. I have really enjoyed the big senior class. We can be the leaders and we can encourage the girls to keep working and it's obviously paying off."

Junior Taylor Partington and sophomore Laura Wilmesmeier picked up the second doubles match with a 6-4, 6-3 score line to remain unbeaten on the fall, while eighth-grader Brianna Holm and sophomore Madison Ressemann earned the third point of the match with a sweep at third doubles.

"We're just really proud of how far we've gotten," Wegner explained. "We've had a lot of firsts this year; first beating Bemidji and then we beat Foley. That has been really great, but we're definitely looking to the future for subsections and possible sections, but we want to focus on the now and beating the teams we know we can beat and not getting tripped up."

This year's team features unprecedented depth, with multiple underclassmen waiting in the wings for varsity spots.

As the wins continue to mount, so does the girls' confidence.

"I feel like this year we're super close as a team and just building that confidence as a team," Peterson said. "We're pushing each other to do better and making each other feel like we have the same goal. I feel like that's really helped our team this year."

While St. Cloud Tech may have the strongest lineup of returners on paper, Alexandria has shown it will be a tough out come section time with talent across the board.

"It was a great team win for our girls," D. Ronning said. "They have been working very hard and have set a goal to finish in the top two in the conference and Thursday night, they took a huge step in that direction. The really cool thing is that we believe we can play even better."

MATCH SUMMARY

Alexandria 5, Willmar 2

SINGLES — No. 1 — E. Ronning (A) def. Hovland, 7-5, 6-4; No. 2 — Elise Bierbaum (W) def. Jamie Lanoue, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Jordyn Swoboda, 7-5, 6-2; No. 4 — Lydia Morrell (W) def. Alli Prestby, 6-2, 6-0

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Peterson/Wegner (A) def. Ashley Prahl/Chloe Hansen, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Partington/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Amanda Zuidema/Kirah Kessler-Gross, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 — Holm/Ressemann (A) def. Olivia Corneil/Makenna Hogan, 6-0, 6-0