Alexandria junior running back Chandler Cole finishes off a screen pass with a dash to the corner of the end zone during a five-team scrimmage this past Friday in Alexandria. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Cardinals trailed 38-16 entering the fourth quarter after Monticello's Charlie Voller piled on a 51-yard touchdown run with just more than 11 minutes left in the game.

Alexandria refused to shrink, rallying from the three-touchdown deficit to tie the game before the Magic edged out the win with a score in the closing seconds.

In this season's opener, head coach Mike Empting hopes his team won't need such late-game heroics to battle back from a deep hole.

"That's always kind of been our mantra here that no matter what, we're going to go out and play hard from the opening kickoff until that final horn goes off," Empting said. "We showed that a couple times last year coming back against Monticello, coming back against Bemidji, and our kids are pretty confident that no matter what the situation, they're in it and we're going to be able to rally. We just hope we don't get to that point against Monticello."

The Cardinals return the strength of their senior class on offense, showcasing that talent at the team's scrimmage with four other programs in Big Lake, St. Francis, Fergus Falls and Albany on Aug. 27 in Alexandria. The scrimmage closed with a goal-line situation, in a live-action, winner stays on the field type format.

"Our question mark, and I haven't made any secrets, is going to be our ability to run the ball when teams know we have to run the ball and stop the run when we have to, so it was good to get some live run-action," Empting said after the short-yardage session. "One of the best defenses is our offense on the field, so if we can play well offensively by moving the football, pick up some first downs, that's a great formula for success too."

Empting stated that it is a challenge to accurately measure progress in preseason work, but the coaching staff looks for mistake-free football with clean execution early on as indicators.

"I think we feel offensively that we're going to be pretty good, and when our defense is out against our offense, we're able to hold our own against them," he said. "Today, I thought we had good competition here; they're traditionally good football teams and well-coached teams."

Looking ahead to Friday's road test at Monticello, Empting knows the opposition wants to run the ball. With both Voller and Ryder Beckham back as seniors after combining for five total touchdowns in last fall's meeting, the Magic are poised to have an effective run game yet again.

Senior quarterback Nick Swack also returns to anchor a team that finished 8-2 last year, while going undefeated in its five district games. Despite losing University of Minnesota offensive lineman Conner Olson to graduation, Monticello's physical offense is geared to attack.

"They do have some good running backs, but I think our defensive force wasn't quite figured out yet last year," tailback Micah Christenson said. "I think now we have more security and more experience in Quintin [Kluver-Longfellow] and Will [Odland] at the linebackers, who will be able to stuff the run a lot better than last year."

Christenson noted the strength in the Cardinals' underclassmen this season, while adding they have progressed more quickly than many of the returners anticipated.

"I think there are going to be a lot more of underclassmen involved than most would expect, even though we have a ton of seniors," Christenson said. "We have a lot of competition going on in camp for a lot of different spots that a lot of people would expect were secure."

The senior captain added that throughout camp, the focus has been solely on figuring out the team's own identity. However, this past week has had an emphasis on starting strong, an uncommon theme from previous seasons.

"It would be huge for us to come out with a win this season for the first time that I've ever been in high school. Even since I've been [here], we haven't won the first game of the season," Christenson said. "We always try to set a goal that's higher than last season, and we might have lost in the section championship, but we all have a taste in our mouths on what it is like and want to get back."