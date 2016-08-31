Alexandria sophomore Addison Rodel hits the peak of her dive during Tuesday night's season opener with Melrose at Discovery Middle School. The Dutchmen defeated the Cardinals 105-76 to open the fall. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria girls swimming and diving team faced a difficult test in its season opener at home against Melrose on Tuesday night at Discovery Middle School.

Although the Cardinals suffered a 105-76 defeat on the evening, first-year head coach Kathy Walker was encouraged by the early individual progress set forth by her new team.

“I’m happy with how they swam. They are faster now than they were last year [at this point],” Walker explained. “Hannah Eklund was 2:27 a year ago in the 200 IM and she was 2:25 tonight. She won the breaststroke and was 1:13 last year, and was 1:11 tonight. Ashlyn Molesworth was at 27.7 last year and was 26.6 tonight [in the 50 free], so overall, they’re faster than they were a year ago. Their medley relay time was what they had at the end of the season last year and they did it in the first meet.”

Eklund posted a pair of individual wins to pace Alexandria in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, while the Cardinals’ 400 freestyle relay team of Mikayla Meece, Jadeya Peterson, McKenna Horan and Eklund took first in 4:06.70 for the team’s other win of the opener.

“If we’re starting now where we ended up at the section meet last year, then we’re on the right track, so our goal is to get more than an individual at the state meet,” Walker said. “Our goal is to get relays and more individuals, so I’m really happy with the way they performed tonight.”

The Cardinals’ second 400 free relay consisting of Kaitlyn Meece, Abby Bartosiewski, Katie Coopet and Cassie Corson finished as runners-up in 4:32.75, while Abby Eck and Sydney Weigel rounded out the top three behind Eklund in the 100 breast in 1:21.85 and 1:23.12, respectively.

Molesworth and Peterson went 2-3 in the 50 freestyle with times of 26.61 and 27.70 seconds, as the 200 medley relay of M. Meece, Eklund, Bartosiewski and Molesworth placed second in 1:58.37.

“This year it seemed like we had a lot more fun with it. I saw a lot more smiles and a lot more cheering,” senior captain Rachel Kriese said on the opening meet. “There is a girl who didn’t have the best score with her swim and she’s like, ‘I did terrible, but I finished it and it was great,’ so just seeing those little things and celebrating those little victories is a lot of fun.”

Kriese and sophomore Carley Ford went head-to-head in the diving portion of the meet. Although Melrose’s Camryn Brinkman took home the top honors with 187.05 points, Kriese and Ford captured the next two spots with scores of 181.65 and 173.40, respectively. Junior Joslyn Kent finished fourth with 153.65 points.

“It’s always fun to dive with Carley because she definitely pushes me,” Kriese said. “I love watching the girls. I’ve known them throughout their diving careers, so it’s awesome being able to watch them get a new dive. We encourage each other a lot, and just the other day, one of our new girls [Kaylee Meyer] just got a new dive that that she competed with today and just to see how the team came together – even this summer we saw it happen. We all just went up in an uproar.”

Walker stated that moving forward, she would like to see her divers throw more difficulty into their attempts, pulling off more somersaults and twists within their standard and reverse dives.

“They do have the talent and that’s kind of where they left off last year,” Walker said. “Aaron [Rooney] and I have talked about starting more to where they were middle of the season and then learning new dives, rather than starting at the very beginning.”

M. Meece took third in the 500 freestyle in 5:55.48 and added a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 2:14.81. Bartosiewski and Kelby Olson-Rodel went 3-4 in the 100 butterfly.

“Our distance swimmers need some work; I need to develop better workouts for them because they weren’t quite where I wanted them to be,” Walker added. “It’s tough to start off against Melrose because they’re so deep and so fast in so many events, but we’re not looking at that. We’re looking at the times that they raced tonight and they said, ‘Oh, that felt horrible,’ and I said, ‘But you were faster so when it feels good, you’re going to be even faster.’”

Walker knows Melrose is among the top teams within Section 6A, along with Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Centre. Having coached the Dutchmen program for 30 years, she knows how this type of early challenge benefits her new program in the long run.

Although Walker holds a rich history in Melrose swimming, she emphasized Tuesday night was about Alexandria’s progression.

“The kids on the [Melrose] team this year have parents who I coached, but Alexandria is the team now who I’m working with and there is just as many stories with these kids and they deserve all of the focus and they deserve all of the attention,” she said. “They did so well tonight and I’m so proud of them because they overcame swimming a really tough opponent that everybody knows about.”

MEET RESULTS

Melrose 105, Alexandria 76

ALEXANDRIA POINT SCORERS — 200 MEDLEY RELAY — M. Meece, Eklund, Bartosiewski, Molesworth — second, 1:58.37

200 FREESTYLE — M. Meece — third, 2:14.81; Kaitlyn Meece — fifth, 2:17.76

200 IM — Eklund — first, 2:25.72; Eck — fourth, 2:38.21

50 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — second, 26.61; Peterson — third, 27.70

DIVING — Kriese — second, 181.65; Ford — third, 173.40; Kent — fourth, 153.65

100 BUTTERFLY — Bartosiewski — third, 1:10.73; Olson-Rodel — fourth, 1:14.91

100 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — fourth, 59.38; Peterson — fifth, 1:00.50

500 FREESTYLE — M. Meece — third, 5:55.48; K. Meece — fifth, 6:22.80

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Molesworth, Hungness, Nohl, Peterson — third, 1:56.02

100 BACKSTROKE — Horan — third, 1:10.68; Bartosiewski — fourth, 1:11.18

100 BREASTSTROKE — Eklund — first, 1:11.45; Eck — second, 1:21.85; Weigel — third, 1:23.12

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — M. Meece, Peterson, Horan, Eklund — first, 4:06.70; K. Meece, Bartosiewski, Coopet, Corson — second, 4:32.75