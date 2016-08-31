From Oman to Alex: Walker steps in as head swim coach

Alexandria's new head swimming and diving coach Kathy Walker delivers instructions to her swimmers during practice on Aug. 19 at Discovery Middle School. Walker returned to the states after a coaching stint overseas in Oman to take over the program for former head coach Richard Smith. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

Standing at the edge of the pool deck at Discovery Middle School, Walker shouted instructions and encouragement to her new athletes, clapping her hands in enthusiasm, before gathering the girls for a coaching session around the whiteboard following the swim.

Walker, a member of the Minnesota Swimming Hall of Fame, is an established swim coach throughout the state with many local ties, while extending her coaching scope overseas the past several years before landing in Alexandria.

"I taught at Melrose for over 30 years and coached the swim program there. In fact, the [current] coach there swam for me," Walker said after practice. "I was eligible to retire at Melrose, so I took the advantage of teaching at an international school. I was recruited to teach and start a yearlong swimming program in the Sultan of Oman, which is near Yemen and Saudi Arabia. When it is 120 degrees, what better job than to be on a pool deck."

OMAN EXPERIENCE

Walker traveled to Muscat, Oman to begin her position in 2012 after seven years of coaching for the College of St. Benedict swim program in St. Joseph.

The athletic director Walker worked alongside with was originally from New London-Spicer High School, giving the Minnesota native some of the familiarities of home. She taught and coached kids of 30 different nationalities ages 8-18 over the past four years, while many of the young swimmers within the program did not speak English.

"It was a really great experience for me, because we would take [the kids] to India for competitions or Mumbai or Dubai for swimming meets," Walker explained. "My sister would fly over and we'd go to Thailand or Turkey or Italy."

Non-citizens can only work in Oman for a certain number of years before they would cancel their work visas, so Walker took advantage of an opportunity to return home and bought a house in Glenwood, where her mother and sister reside.

Former Cardinals' head coach Richard Smith used to work for Walker at Stanford University swimming camps, and informed her that the Alexandria job would be opening up as he moved back to North Dakota.

She wanted to get back to the instruction side of swimming, while returning home for family.

"It's really cool to get back to the teaching part of it, because that's something that I really enjoy," she said. "I think that living overseas; I came back for my family. They feel a lot more comfortable, because they feel I'm safer even though I was never in any danger over there. It was the right move and having the position available in Alexandria really makes it that much more valuable."

CHANGES AFOOT

After discussing the adjustments for the program with the five senior captains on having another new head coach this fall, challenges exist, but the team is growing closer.

"I'm definitely looking forward to growing as a team more bonding-wise, because with the new coaches, it kind of puts — not like strain — but we just need to be closer as a group," Chantell Bergquist explained.

Fellow senior captain Katie Coopet added, "[Kathy] has taught new finishes where you touch and roll, which are pretty neat. We're having meetings before and after [practices], which we didn't have with Richard and I find that pretty cool. There's more bonding going on and we get to share with one another. The first couple days of practice we really got to know each other through some exercises."

The Cardinals will welcome a new head diving coach as well in former Alexandria swimmer Aaron Rooney, who graduated from St. Cloud State University this past year and swam collegiately for the Huskies.

"We got to work with him a little bit last year and he brought a lot to us when we were able to work with him," Rachel Kriese said. "I'm just really excited to see what he'll bring to us and we'll be able to learn from him."

Walker added that she is in the process of changing the girls' starts as well; taking from what she witnessed from current Olympic athletes training earlier this year.

"I did a little bit of that this summer when I was at Stanford for camp with Simone Manuel and some of the people who are on the Olympic team before they left," she explained. "I was watching what they did to change starts to make them faster, so I'm incorporating some of that here."

EMBRACING DISCOMFORT

While Walker is instilling her own techniques and training regimens with the team to begin the year, she pointed out the swimmers' guidance and leadership of helping the process along.

"Being out of high school swimming for a while and then coming back into it, I've really looked to the leadership of not only the captains, but the senior class and the parents." Walker said. "I've known Mark Storhaug since he swam at Bemidji State, who used to be the coach before Richard, so I've known him over 30 years and the legacy of the program, as well. It's always been a beautiful facility with this legacy of excellence and so to be able to come here and work with these really talented swimmers and divers, it's been a great experience."

This year's team features a strong upperclassmen cast, giving senior Hannah Eklund, the lone state qualifier last season, hope for an increased showing this year down at the University of Minnesota.

"Getting a new coach every two years is kind of hard, but it hasn't been bad so far," Eklund said. "I'd love for people to come down to state and to make it down to state again this year and have teammates there to share the experience."

Mikayla Meece, the other captain on the roster, noted the increased level of parity and competition within the team.

"We can push each other to the limit, which is really beneficial to me because we've never had that before," Meece said. "I think it's better when we have more competition and more envy where we're like, 'I want to get that spot and I'm going to have to work really hard to do it.'"

Walker wants to see her inaugural team improve in each competition. She added that success will not be deemed on wins and losses, but the quality of each individual set, race, dive or competition.

It comes down to embracing discomfort.

"We have people who are maybe uncomfortable with certain events, and I want them to become comfortable with them," she explained. "I did a 4K ocean swim this summer before in Oman and saw sea turtles and whale sharks, so I just had to say, 'You know what, I'm not comfortable right now, but I'm just going to finish this.'"

2016 ALEXANDRIA GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

SENIORS — Abigail Eck, Chantell Berquist, Hannah Eklund, Katie Coopet, Kelby Olson-Rodel, Kitana Grimmer, Mikayla Meece, Rachel Kriese, Sydney Weigel, Trista Heald

JUNIORS — Abbie Bartosiewski, Alice Larson, Ava Koep, Cassie Corson, Chloe Schneider, Hailey Koep, Jasmine Springer, Joslyn Kent, Kaitlyn Meece, Megan Schultz

SOPHOMORES — Addison Rodel, Brinna Murray, Erin O'Kane, Jadeya Peterson, Kaylee Weigel, Kodi Bundermann, Lacey Entzi, Staci Nohl

FRESHMEN — Annie Bowser, Briana Timm, Brienna Timm, Harliann Baas, Jewel Sainz, Kaylee Meyer, Mariah Kershaw, McKenzie Weigel, Megan Townsend, Reece Stallman, Savannah Overland

EIGHTH-GRADERS — Ashlynn Molesworth, Morgan Hungness

COACHES — Head coach — Kathy Walker, first season; Diving coach — Aaron Rooney; Assistant coach — Crysta Krause