Girls tennis: Landmark wins fuel Cards' undefeated start

Alexandria senior Ellie Ronning returns a shot during a home quad on Aug. 28, 2015. The Cardinals are unbeaten through six matches this fall, while posting rare wins over Foley and Bemidji this past week. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria girls tennis team is off to a sizzling start this fall after finishing undefeated through six matches this past week.

The Cardinals swept their home quad on Friday with wins over Minneapolis Washburn, Monticello and Foley.

Alexandria (6-0) concluded Friday with a 7-0 sweep of Washburn, all in straight sets, in the two team's inaugural meeting.

"We got better as the day went along and the girls are gaining confidence from the top of the lineup to the bottom," head coach Dave Ronning said. "It was our first home quad win on this date in four years. Normally, I like to switch the lineup around and look for different formulas that might make our team stronger, but the girls seem to be gelling at most every spot right from the get go, so barring injury or other complications, this lineup is working really well so far."

Every member of the Cardinal lineup picked up at least two wins on the day, while Jamie Lanoue and Kim Snell notched three victories at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, along with Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmeier at second doubles.

Friday's second match wrapped up as a 6-1 win over a section foe in Monticello, a team in which Ronning has yet to lose to in his 17-year coaching tenure.

Alexandria swept the singles lineup with Ellie Ronning, Lanoue, Snell and Alli Prestby, while posting wins at second and third doubles.

The lone loss of the match came at top doubles, where Kaity Peterson and Mariah Wegner fell in three tiebreakers.

Friday's opening match proved to be the most competitive against Foley, a program that had won Alexandria's quad the past three years, but the Cardinals were able to pull out the 4-3 win.

"Our girls played hard and smart and were able to overcome," D. Ronning said. "It was tightly contested at nearly every spot. Foley jumped out to an early lead with wins at first and fourth singles, before we countered with wins at second singles and second doubles."

Foley answered with a win at No. 3 doubles to go up 3-2 with two matches still up in the air. Snell rallied to pick up a second-set tiebreaker at third singles to even the match.

At first doubles, Peterson and Wegner won the opening set, before rallying from a deficit in the second to force a tiebreak.

The Cardinal duo was unable to pull out the breaker, resulting in a back and forth third-set tiebreak.

Facing a match point down 9-8, Peterson provided a pair of quality serves to push ahead before closing out the set, and the match, on Foley's next serve.

"It was a great match and our girls were elated," D. Ronning said on the Foley win. "In two of our first four matches [this season], we defeated teams that we had never beaten before."

Friday's Foley win came two days after another monumental victory, as Alexandria defeated Bemidji in the final match of its home quad 5-2 for the first win over the Lumberjacks in 17 years.

"This is a team we have never beaten in my coaching career," D. Ronning said on last Wednesday's win at Bemidji. "It was a very close match, but our girls were able to muster five wins — three in singles and two in doubles."

Lanoue, Snell and Prestby earned wins at second, third and fourth singles, respectively, while the second and third doubles pairs of Partington and Wilmesmeier and Brianna Holm and Madison Ressemann recorded match victories.

"Brianna and Madison fought their way back from a set down to win the second set in a tiebreaker, then went on to win the third-set breaker to give [us] the fourth point," D. Ronning explained. "It wasn't easy and we knew it wouldn't be, but it was a sweet way to start our season. The girls were very happy and excited about the day, especially the win over Bemidji, as we finally get that monkey off our backs."

Players with three wins on the day were Snell and Prestby in singles, and Partington and Wilmesmeier in doubles play.

Last Wednesday's second match featured Pequot Lakes, another new opponent in Ronning's time at the helm, as Alexandria earned a 5-2 win.

"Pequot has a nice team and they pushed our girls at several spots," he said. "We got a sweep of the singles lineup, [but] were only able to win at the second doubles spot. We kept the lineup the same the entire day, so Kaity and Mariah lost at first doubles in three tough sets, as did Brianna and Madison at third doubles. Both teams had their chances, but could not prevail in the third-set breakers."

The Cardinals defeated Little Falls 6-1 in the opening match at Bemidji with a sweep of all three doubles positions.

Wins in singles came from E. Ronning at first singles, Snell at third singles and Prestby at fourth singles, as the latter had to go to a third-set tiebreak to edge out her victory.

Lanoue suffered the lone loss of the match at second singles, falling in a third-set breaker.

ALEX QUAD RESULTS

Alexandria 7, Minneapolis Washburn 0

SINGLES — No. 1 — E. Ronning (A) def. Emma Anderson, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Cate Dymit, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Franny Mayer, 6-4, 6-0; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Sophia Abrams, 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Wegner/Jost (A) def. Matilda Prentice/Eliana Pierott, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 - Partington/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Zoe Christenson/Skyla Mjelde, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Holm/Ressemann (A) def. Megan Twomey/Lauren Taylor, 6-1, 6-0

Alexandria 6, Monticello 1

SINGLES — No. 1 — E. Ronning (A) def. Taylor Arthur, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Cher Lin, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Grace Schillewaert, 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Rae Ann Michel, 7-5, 6-4

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Chloe Leach/Lexi Dockendorf (M) def. Peterson/Wegner, 7-6(4), 6-7(5), (10-6); No. 2 — Partington/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Hannah Lovold/Jena Dockendorf, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Holm/Ressemann (A) def. Hannah Daniels/Shelby Kuhn, 6-2, 7-5

Alexandria 4, Foley 3

SINGLES — No. 1 — Kayla McIver (F) def. E. Ronning, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Kylee Funk, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Kylee Frisbie, 6-3, 7-6(6); No. 4 — Peyton Kopel (F) def. Prestby, 6-2, 6-3

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Peterson/Wegner (A) def. Hailey Kurtz/Olivia Wells, 6-4, 6-7(4), (11-9); No. 2 — Partington/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Maddie Gorecki/Maggie Kipka, 7-5, 6-4; No. 3 — Kate Corrigan/Dani Rueckert (F) def. Holm/Ressemann, 6-3, 6-4

BEMIDJI QUAD RESULTS

Alexandria 5, Bemidji 2

SINGLES — No. 1 — Abbie Kelm (B) def. E. Ronning, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Taylor Offerdahl, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Denee Barett, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Caitlin McCollum, 6-4, 2-6, (11-9)

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Shelby Eichstadt/Sam Edlund (B) def. Peterson/Wegner, 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 — Partington/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Kate Langerak/Olivia Jones, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Holm/Ressemann (A) def. Hope Puro/Emily Serratore, 4-6, 7-6(4), (10-7)

Alexandria 5, Pequot Lakes 2

SINGLES — No. 1 — E. Ronning (A) def. Alyssa Golden, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Alexis Lueck, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Maddie Pluimer, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Elli Saxerud, 6-3, 6-7(5), (10-8)

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Kayla Geike/Cassidi Herrlich (PL) def. Peterson/Wegner, 7-6(7), 3-6, (10-5); No. 2 — Partington/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Erin Bengtson/Morgan Mudgett, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Alexa Fyle/Courtney Boller (PL) def. Holm/Ressemann, 6-4, 2-6, (10-6)

Alexandria 6, Little Falls 1

SINGLES — No. 1 — E. Ronning (A) def. Arielle Emerson, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 — Angela Meschke (LF) def. Lanoue, 6-2, 1-6, (10-6); No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Grace Schulte, 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Lydia Lange, 6-3, 6-1

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Peterson/Wegner (A) def. Kristen Athmann/Sadie Houdek, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Partington/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Tamara Rhames/Madeline Wright, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Holm/Ressemann (A) def. Mikayla Geise, 6-4, 6-0