Girls soccer: Tie tests Alex to begin season

Alexandria senior center back Kendall Kohler has her header bounce behind her following a cross in the first half against East Grand Forks at home on Thursday night. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Alexandria girls soccer team were less than 10 minutes away from halftime of its season opener Thursday night with a one goal lead on visiting East Grand Forks with a clean sheet in hand.

The next 46 minutes gave the Cardinals (0-0-1) their first taste of true adversity of the fall, allowing the equalizing goal in the waning stretch of the first and suffering an apparent serious injury to a senior captain in McKenzie Revering late in the 1-1 match.

“She had a real nasty looking fall and it didn’t look good. You see players go down in a very awkward manner, whether it’s soccer, football, or whatever, and you just cringe,” head coach Tom Roos said on Revering. “That was a moment where you kind of cringed, so we’re hoping for the best.”

The Green Wave (0-0-1) avoided the loss as junior goalkeeper McKenzie Whalen deflected multiple 1-v-1 opportunities, while eighth-grade midfielder Chloe Torgerson converted a toe poke past Emma Ziegler following a lost mark with six minutes left before the break.

“There was a bit of a defensive breakdown; it might have started with a little bit of ball watching where our player kind of looses that mark a little bit,” Roos explained. “It was a ball that kind of forced Emma to come out and play; normally we wouldn’t Emma to come out and play that ball, but those things happen.”

Alexandria scored its lone goal of the night as freshman Sidney Drew brought the ball in front of net, finding senior Tessa Knoblach, who slipped her shot past an off-balance Whalen after misplaying a parry.

“We have a few younger players on our team that I’m fairly confident in,” senior midfielder Madi Gay said. “Sidney did very well and has surprised us; she had that nice assist on Tessa’s goal and that’s always good to see in the first game as a freshman.”

The Cardinals have shifted their offense after working to replace the top scoring on the team in graduated forward Hayley Burns, as well as a key creator in the middle with Karsen Granning.

Roos said the adjustments in finding a cohesive group to build an attack have been similar to trying to fit the pieces of a puzzle together.

Thursday’s tie gave him some hints on those transitions.

“We’re actually looking at Kaye Paschka as probably being our go-to girl up front to try to make some things happen,” he said. “She played great as an outside mid as a freshman, now as a 10th grader we put her at a new position and that’s a new role for her. She did a great job, but that’s going to take time to work into that.”

Granning played alongside current senior McKenna Smith as center mids last fall.

In this season’s opener, Roos tried Smith with senior captain Kendall Kohler in the central midfield, moving the latter from her familiar center back position for the first half.

Roos pushed Revering into Kohler’s role to begin the second half, allowing Kohler to shift back to her natural role.

“I actually liked the way that looked,” Roos said on the switch. “I thought Rev, second half, was one of the best players on the field. She gave us a spark and was just looking really good taking control of the middle. As a senior captain and a very dynamic player, she is really a key to who we are as a team. It’s just going to throw a bit of a wrench in the spokes, but it will be a little more experimenting [with] who’s going to fill what role.“

Roos hopes that this process is gradual, while the end product is a team with an identity, as well as a tough postseason out.

For Revering’s teammates, Thursday’s tie took its toll.

Their thoughts are with their captain.

“To see her get hurt obviously hurts us a lot, because she’s just a strong player and a motivator and a great leader for everyone. We have to build her up by building everyone else up,” Gay said. “From the first half, we had some defensive breakdowns that we clearly built up from in the second half and I think it’s only uphill from here.”