Alexandria outshot New Ulm 51-34 on Saturday but had just the two goals to show for it. New Ulm jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Cory Martinez and Jacob Padley before Caleb Anderson scored at 13:46 in the second period on a shorthanded opportunity for Alexandria.

The Blizzard could never pull even. Jared Mickelson scored unassisted at 1:56 in the third for New Ulm. Blizzard forward Tommy Giller scored at 15:54 off an assist from David Carey, but Alexandria couldn’t score in the final minutes to get the equalizer.

Nathan Siclovan had a big night in net with 49 saves to get the win. Brey Effertz took the loss after winning game one. He turned aside 31 shots, but allowed the three goals.

These two teams will be back at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria tonight, Sunday, at 7. The winner moves on to the West Division playoff finals next weekend against top-seeded Granite City. The Lumberjacks swept Breezy Point in two game.