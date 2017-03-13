NA3HL: Blizzard completes series sweep over La Crosse
Alexandria Blizzard goalie Michael Hughes stopped all 33 of the shots he faced on Saturday to shut out the La Cross Freeze and finish the weekend sweep.
The Blizzard power play heated up, as three of its four goals came with on the man-advantage.
After a scoreless first period on, Riley Meyer and Logan Norman each scored powerplay goals late in the second for a 2-0 lead before Alex Bowe and Emil Lindfors added two more insurance goals in the third for the 4-0 win. Bowe’s tally was also on the power play.
The two wins on the weekend bring Alexandria to a franchise-best 32-12-3 record to finish off the regular season, which is good enough for second place behind the West Division-leading Granite City Lumberjacks (32-8-7). The New Ulm Steel is in third (26-18-3), Breezy Point in fourth (25-19-3), and the Willmar WarHawks are left out of the playoffs with a 22-22-3 fifth-place record.