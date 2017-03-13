NA3HL: Blizzard completes series sweep over La Crosse

The Blizzard power play heated up, as three of its four goals came with on the man-advantage.

After a scoreless first period on, Riley Meyer and Logan Norman each scored powerplay goals late in the second for a 2-0 lead before Alex Bowe and Emil Lindfors added two more insurance goals in the third for the 4-0 win. Bowe’s tally was also on the power play.

The two wins on the weekend bring Alexandria to a franchise-best 32-12-3 record to finish off the regular season, which is good enough for second place behind the West Division-leading Granite City Lumberjacks (32-8-7). The New Ulm Steel is in third (26-18-3), Breezy Point in fourth (25-19-3), and the Willmar WarHawks are left out of the playoffs with a 22-22-3 fifth-place record.