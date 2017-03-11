The Freeze (23-20-2) outscored the Blizzard (31-12-3) 4-0 in the last 25 minutes of the series opener Friday night, but Alexandria had already built a 6-0 lead prior and won the game 6-4.

Emil Lindfors and Riley Meyer each buried two goals for the Blizzard, while Brenden Payne and Caleb Anderson each added one. Riley Meyer picked up four assists on the night.

The Freeze goals were scored by Matt Wolter, Tyler Briley, JP Eykyn and Hunter Dolan.

Brey Effertz started in goal for the Blizzard, but was pulled after the third goal. He had 22 saves out of 25 shots faced. His replacement, Michael Hughes, stopped nine of 10 in 17 minutes, 17 seconds played.

Freeze goalie Andrew Wagner stopped 35 of 41 Blizzard shots.

The teams meet again at 7:10 p.m. tonight at the RCC.

LA CROSSE 0 1 3 - 4

ALEXANDRIA 2 4 0 - 6

SHOTS - ALX 1418 9 - 41; LAC 14 8 13

FIRST PERIOD - 1, ALX, Anderson (Payne, Nilson), 9:04; 2, ALX, Lindfors (Nilson, Anderson), 9:43

SECOND PERIOD - 3, ALX, Payne (Bowe, Nelson), 2:07; 4, ALX, Meyer (Giller, Nilson), 8:40; 5, ALX, Lindfors (Mann, Nilson), 9:57; 6, ALX, Meyer (Mellstrom, Carey), 13:26; 7, LAC, Wolter (Hazlett, Dolan), 15:36

THIRD PERIOD - 8, LAC, Briley (Toycen, Eyken), 2:02; 9, LAC, Eykyn (Lanz), 2:43; 10, LAC, Dolan (Schultz, Goggin), 18:11

GOALTENDING - ALX, Effertz (W) - 22 saves, 3 goals allowed, 42:43; Hughes - 9 saves, 1 goal allowed, 17:17