NA3HL: Blizzard goes 2-1 in busy weekend

The Blizzard is now 30-12-3 on the year and sits comfortably in second place in the West Division behind Granite City with two games left in the regular season.

Caleb Anderson was the hero Sunday night against the Lumberjacks. He scored the game-winning overtime goal 3:26 into the extra period to win the game 4-3.

Emil Lindfors, Jack Mellstrom and captain Jack Cernohous scored in regulation to keep the score tied at 3-3 after three periods.

On Saturday, the Blizzard blew a 5-1 lead with 11 minutes left in regulation. It had goals from Mellstrom, Josiah Roen (2), Tony Haley and Lindfors, but Kane Toriumi, Kyle Wendorf (2) and Gabe Gauer scored to even the score at 5-5.

After a scoreless overtime, Anderson scored in the shootout for the Blizzard, but Dylan Gast cancelled it out with a goal for the Warhawks.

Wyatt Toll scored the game-winner in the seventh round of the shootout to take the game for Willmar.

Tyler Thompson had an 18-save shutout for Alexandria in Friday night's 5-0 win over Rochester.

Anderson (2), Riley Meyer, Brendan Payne and Riley Scanlon scored for the Blizzard in the contest.

Up next for the Blizzard is the last series of the regular season. It hosts the La Crosse Freeze at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at the Runestone Community Center.

SUNDAY

ALX 0 2 1 1 - 4

GC 1 0 2 0 - 3

SHOTS - ALX 10 13 13 1 - 37; GC 8 12 12 3 - 35

FIRST PERIOD - 1, GC, Moran (Moser), 7:09

SECOND PERIOD - 2, ALX, Lindfors (Norman, Mellstrom), 2:51; 3, ALX, Mellstrom (Payne), 7:15

THIRD PERIOD - 4, GC, Moser (Lund), 0:49; 5, ALX, Cernohous (Lindfors, Lucas), 2:36; 6, GC, Moran (Sprink), 5:46

OVERTIME - 7, ALX, Anderson (Unassisted), 3:26

GOALTENDING - ALX, Effertz (W) - 35 saves, 3 goals allowed; GC, Berglove (L) - 37 saves, 4 goals allowed

SATURDAY

WIL 1 0 4 0 1 - 6

ALX 3 1 1 0 0 - 5

SHOTS - ALX 20 18 12 5 - 55; WIL 7 14 10 2 - 34

FIRST PERIOD - 1, ALX, Mellstrom (Payne, Ellingworth), 10;45; 2, ALX, Roen (Lindfors, Cernohous), 11:26; 3, WIL, Shea (Walter, Gauer), 17:01; 4, ALX, Roen (Lindfors, Norman), 19:24

SECOND PERIOD - 5, ALX, Haley (Anderson, Lindfors), 8:37

THIRD PERIOD - 6, ALX, Lindfors (Nilson, Norman), 1:12; 7, WIL, Toriumi (Dixon, Oelkers), 10:39; 8, Wendorf (Gast, Ackerman), 16:21; 9, WIL, Gauer (Koester, Wendorf), 17:40; 10, WIL, Wendorf (Toriumi, Dixon), 17:55

OVERTIME - No Scoring

SHOOTOUT - ALX - 1 Goal (Anderson); WIL - 2 Goals (Gast, Toll)

GOALTENDING - ALX, Hughes (L) - 28 saves, 5 goals allowed; WIL, Cathcart (W) - 50 saves, 5 goals allowed

FRIDAY

ALX 2 2 1 - 5

ROC 0 0 0 - 0

SHOTS - ALX 17 9 18 - 44; ROC 5 5 8 - 18

FIRST PERIOD - 1, Anderson (Mellstrom, Lucas), 3:57; 2, ALX, Meyer (Nilson), 11:02

SECOND PERIOD - 3, ALX, Payne (Cernohous), 8:57; 4, ALX, Anderson (Payne), 18:08

THIRD PERIOD - 5, ALX, Scanlon (Lucas), 14:38

GOALTENDING - ALX, Thompson (W) - 18 saves, 0 goals allowed; ROC, Schmitz (L) - 39 saves, 5 goals allowed