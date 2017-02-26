The two teams are battling for second place in the West Division, and Alexandria (28-12-0-2) is now seven points up on both Breezy Point (24-18-3-0) and New Ulm (24-16-0-3).

The Blizzard dominated the middle period on Saturday, scoring three goals to break what was a 2-2 tie after one period. Caleb Anderson, Steven Gustafson and Logan Norman all scored in the second period after Dawson Ellingson and Norman scored in the first.

Norman had a three-point night, and Brey Effertz got the win in net with 39 saves. Alexandria outshot Breezy 43-41 on Saturday.

It was a similar story on Friday night at the RCC as the Blizzard outshot the North Stars just 39-38 but capitalized on its chances.

Alexandria scored in every period, including three in the first and two more in the second to open up a 5-1 lead. Six different guys scored for the Blizzard as Ellingworth, Jack Cernohous, Norman, Gustafson, Emil Lindfors and Riley Meyer all lit the lamp.

Michael Hughes got the win in goal with 35 saves.

The Blizzard has five games left in the regular season, including three this weekend. Alexandria goes to Rochester on Friday night for a 7:05 puck drop. The Blizzard is at Willmar on Saturday night (7:10) and at Granite City on Sunday (7:30) to wrap up a busy weekend.