NA3HL: Breezy Point sweeps Blizzard with two shootout wins

All four of Saturday night's regulation goals came in the second period. Dawson Ellingworth opened the scoring in the first minute before Ryan Higgins and Austin Langworthy scored to claim a 2-1 lead for Breezy Point.

Riley Meyer scored shorthanded to tie the game at 2-2, where it stayed until the shootout.

Emil Lindfors, Caleb Anderson and Meyer were all stopped by North Stars goalie Bronson Moore, while Nick Blanchette beat Michael Hughes in Breezy Point's second shootout slot to secure the win. Hughes had 28 saves on 30 North Stars shots in regulation.

In Friday night's shootout, the Blizzard got off to a good start in the shootout when Emil Lindfors beat North Stars goalie Magnus Lindhe for a goal, and Brey Efferts made the stop for Alexandria.

The Blizzard went 1-for-2 in the next two rounds, but Blanchette and Higgins each scored for Breezy Point to tie the shootout at 2-2.

Logan Nelson failed to score on his fourth-round attempt, and Matej Krasny ended it with a goal for the North Stars.

Brett Meister and Meyer scored in regulation for Alex, but Josh Laven and Krasny scored for the North Stars to keep things even after three periods.

The Blizzard doesn't have much time to get back on track, as they host the New Ulm Steel at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 and have another Friday-Saturday series with Breezy Point. Friday night's game is at 7:10 at the RCC, with a 7:30 p.m. matchup Saturday on the road.