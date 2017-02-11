Blizzard hockey: Alexandria shut out by Steel

Alex Nagel, Fritz Belisle and Jacob Padley all scored for the Steel. Nathan Siclovan got the win in net with 26 saves, while Michael Hughes took the loss for the Blizzard after allowing two goals and stopping 26. Padley’s goal in the third was an empty netter with 40 seconds left in the game.

Alexandria will welcome in Granite City on Sunday for a 3:10 p.m. start to wrap up the weekend.