    Blizzard hockey: Alexandria shut out by Steel

    By Eric Morken Today at 8:48 a.m.

    The New Ulm Steel came to Alexandria and handed the Blizzard a 3-0 shutout on Friday night.

    New Ulm outshot Alexandria 29-26 and scored once in each period to secure the win.

    Alex Nagel, Fritz Belisle and Jacob Padley all scored for the Steel. Nathan Siclovan got the win in net with 26 saves, while Michael Hughes took the loss for the Blizzard after allowing two goals and stopping 26. Padley’s goal in the third was an empty netter with 40 seconds left in the game.

    Alexandria will welcome in Granite City on Sunday for a 3:10 p.m. start to wrap up the weekend.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
