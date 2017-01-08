The Blizzard won a 3-2 game Friday and coasted on Saturday with a 54-20 shot advantage. Riley Meyer had two of the goals as he scored midway through the second period and again in the third. Tosten Mann opened the scoring at 16:27 in the first, and Riley Scanlon put the game away with a goal at 9:17 in the third.

Brey Effertz got the win and shutout with 20 saves. Alex Weissenborn faced over 100 shots through the two-game weekend and lost again on Saturday despite 50 more saves.

Alexandria is back at the Runestone Community Center next Saturday, Jan. 14, for its only game of the weekend as Granite City comes to town at 7:10 p.m.

The Blizzard improved to 19-10 overall and have 38 points, just one point off of second-place Breezy Point (19-11-1) in the West Division. Granite City (20-4-3-2) is out in front of the division with 45 points.