Willmar (13-10-1) led 4-1 after Jordan Cooper’s third-period goal at 12:12. Logan Norman got that goal back for Alexandria, but it was too little, too late for the Blizzard (17-10). Connor Nilson had Alexandria’s first goal as it tied the game at one apiece in the first period.

Riley Tigrett scored Willmar’s only goal of the second period to give his team the 2-1 lead. Dylan Gast then followed with a goal at 10:30 of the third to give the Warhawks all the momentum.

Michael Hughes took the loss for Alexandria in net. He allowed three goals on 18 shots faced, while Brey Effertz worked 7 minutes, 48 seconds and turned aside the one shot he faced. Willmar’s Alex Weissenborn was up to a big challenge in net as he got the win with 51 saves.