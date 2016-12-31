Search
    Blizzard hockey: Lumberjacks score late to upend Alexandria

    By Eric Morken Today at 8:06 a.m.

    The Alexandria Blizzard jumped back into its schedule on Friday night by hosting division rival Granite City in a game that saw the Lumberjacks score three in the third for a 6-4 win.

    Will Mix scored the go-ahead goal at 17:43 of the third to make it 5-4 Granite City. Keenan Lund put the finishing touches on things with an empty netter with 46 seconds to play.

    That was part of a five-goal third period between the two teams. The Blizzard's Emil Lindfors and Brenden Paynce scored back-to-back goals late in the period to tie things at four apiece. Alexandria had led 2-1 after one frame when Logan Nelson and Tony Haley scored in the first between a Brady Dahl goal for the Lumberjacks.

    Brey Effertz took the loss for the Blizzard with five goals allowed as the Lumberjacks outshot Alexandria 41-30.

    Granite City extended its lead over Alexandria in the division with the win. The Lumberjacks (19-3-3-2) sit atop the West with 43 points, four points up on Breezy Point (19-9-1). Alexandria (17-9) is third with 34 points.

    Alexandria will be back in action tonight, Saturday, for a New Year’s Eve game at the Runestone Community Center against Willmar at 7:10.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
