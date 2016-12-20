Syracuse was first to get on the board when Nate Walker scored just 11 seconds after the puck dropped.

But when a team records 53 shots on goal, a few are bound to go in.

The Blizzard (17-8) had 23 shots in the first period alone, and three of them found the back of the net in a span of three minutes and 34 seconds.

Riley Scanlon started it off with a goal at the 14:03 mark, assisted by Dawson Ellingworth and Tony Haley. Then Brenden Payne scored his 12th goal of the season two minutes later, and Josiah Roen made it 3-1 with two minutes and 23 seconds left in the first period.

Captain Jack Cernohous and Caleb Anderson grabbed helpers on the Payne goal, while Steven Gustafson assisted the Roen goal.

Logan Nelson scored the last goal of the game in the middle of the second to make it 4-1, with an assist going to Logan Norman.

Alexandria added 20 more shots in the third, but the period was scoreless and the Blizzard won 4-1.

The Blizzard are back at home Dec. 30 for a 7:10 game against the Granite City Lumberjacks (18-3-3-2). The Lumberjacks sit at the top of the West Division with 41 points, with the Blizzard in third with 34.

ALX 3 1 0 — 4

SYR 1 0 0 — 1

First Period — 1, SYR, Walker (Unassisted), 0:11; 2, ALX, Scanlon (Ellingworth, Haley), 14:03; 3, ALX, Payne (Cernohous, Anderson), 16:04; 4, ALX, Roen (Gustafson), 17:37. Penalties — ALX, Mann (Interference), 5:19.

Second Period — 5, ALX, Nelson (Norman), 14:23. Penalties — ALX, Carey (Boarding), 10:10; ALX, Cernohous (Cross Checking), 17:59.

Third Period — No Scoring. Penalties — SYR, Mayne (Cross Checking), 7:43; SYR, (Too Many Men), 10:19; ALX, Anderson (Tripping), 15:58; SYR, Cannon (Spearing - Double Minor, Ejection), 15:58.