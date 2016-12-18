The Blizzard outshot Atlanta 37-21 on Saturday but couldn’t capitalize on opportunities. The team's only goal came from Caleb Anderson in the first period as he gave the Blizzard a 1-0 lead at 1:24.

Atlanta got the equalizer from Luke Olivo almost a minute later. It was 1-1 going to the third before the Capitals scored three in the final period to win the game. Sascha Figi broke the tie at 11:27 and Jesse Brown scored twice on empty netters in the final two minutes to finish things off.

Brey Effertz took the loss in net for Alexandria after allowing two goals and making 19 saves. The Blizzard pulled him late to gain a man advantage in a comeback attempt. Effertz was back with the Blizzard after a short stint in the North American Hockey League with the Bismarck Bobcats.

Alexandria dominated Toledo in its opener by outshooting the Cherokee 63-16.

The Blizzard scored two in the second period and three more in the third to secure the win. Goals came from Emil Lindfors, Tosten Mann, Logan Nelson, Connor Nilson and Riley Meyer. Meyer and Lindfors each added two assists for three-point games, while Jack Cernohous added two assists.

Effertz got the shutout win in net with the 16 saves.

Alexandria will wrap up the weekend in Blaine with a game against the Syracuse Stampede at 1 p.m. today, Sunday.