NA3HL hockey: A hat trick of hat tricks

Three Blizzard players, Brenden Payne, Logan Nelson and Riley Meyer, picked up hat tricks. Payne added three assists, while the other two each had one.

“I really don’t have a fourth line, said Blizzard head coach Jeff Crouse. “We were one through four and anybody could go out there and score. That just goes to our depth. We had three hat tricks, and all three of them were on different lines, so that was good to see tonight.”

Nelson scored the first goal of the game within two minutes of the puck drop, and the people in the crowd knew it was probably going to be another one-sided game.

“I thought we had a better start,” Crouse said. “I didn’t think we played real well the first period Friday night. We came out with much better energy tonight.”

The first period ended with a 2-0 lead, with Josiah Roen getting a pass all alone in front of the net and easily one-timing it in.

Brenden Payne scored his first goal at the 6:53 mark of the second to make it 3-0. Emil Lindfors had the primary assist on each of the Blizzard’s first three goals. He finished the game with a goal and four assists.

Roen and Payne each scored their second goals of the game in the middle of the second period, and the Blizzard added three more in the final two minutes to make it 8-0 after 40 minutes.

They nearly doubled the eight-goal lead in the third. Nelson and Meyer each put up two in the third, while Payne finished his hat trick with a shorthanded goal. Alex Bowe scored his third goal of the season, and Nick Lucas scored shorthanded for his second of the year.

Michael Hughes got the win between the pipes for the Blizzard, stopping 10 shots through two periods before Tyler Thompson manned the third and stopped three shots.

Alexandria fired 68 shots on the unfortunate Bulldogs goalies. Jacob Dittmer played the first two periods and saw 52 shots, while Josh Cannon let in seven goals out of 16 third-period shots.

Up next for the Blizzard is the NA3HL Showcase next weekend at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine. The showcase features all 48 teams in the league, and Crouse is happy to be playing well going into it.

“It’s about our players,” he said. “We’re there to showcase our talents and obviously to showcase our team as well. It’s good to go into this playing well. We’re nine and one in our last 10 and won a few games in a row here now. Our big thing is we want to be at the top of our game, which I think we are. We’ll definitely be ready for it.”

Their first matchup is against the Toledo Cherokee at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

ALEXANDRIA 15, CHICAGO 0

Blizzard 2 6 7 -- 15

Bulls 0 0 0 -- 0

SCORING:

First Period -- 1, ALX, Nelson (Lindfors, Nilson), 1:43; 2, ALX, Roen (Lindfors, Nelson), 12:24.

Second Period -- 3, ALX (Powerplay), Payne (Lindfors, Anderson), 6:53; 4, ALX, Roen (Meister, Carey), 8:52; 5, ALX, Payne (Nilson), 11:08; 6, ALX (Powerplay), Meyer (Cernohous, Norman), 18:20; 7, ALX, Lindfors (Payne, Anderson), 19:05; 8, ALX, Carey (Nilson), 19:44.

Third Period -- 9, ALX (Powerplay), Nelson (Meyer, Mann), 6:01; 10, ALX (Shorthanded), Payne (Mann, Anderson), 8:54; 11, ALX, Nelson (Roen, Lindfors), 9:19; 12, ALX, Bowe (Anderson, Norman), 14:37; 13, ALX, Meyer (Carey, Payne), 15:07; 14, ALX, Nelson (Roen, Lindfors), 15:55; 15, ALX (Shorthanded), Lukas (Unassisted), 18:00.