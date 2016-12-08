Blizzard looks to keep winning flurry going

The Blizzard, now 13-7 on the season, expected to win on Friday night against the Ice Hawks, but head coach Jeff Crouse said it was nice to put up six goals.

"They've been playing much better," he said of Rochester's squad. "They've got a new coach down there, and he's changing things around, getting things going a little bit. They get good crowds down there, good fan base with good support. It's kind of a fun play. It was good to get off to an early start and put some goals on the board."

Emil Lindfors was responsible for two of the Alexandria goals, while Brenden Payne added a goal and three assists. Caleb Anderson put up a goal and two assists. Anderson leads the Blizzard with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists), while Lindfors leads in goals with 17.

Saturday's win over Granite City was even more significant, as the Lumberjacks (13-3-3-2) sit five points ahead of Alexandria in the West Division standings with 35. Breezy Point leads the division with a 17-5-1-0 record.

Not only did the Blizzard make up some ground on Granite City, but they held them off the scoreboard in the process, which says a lot about how the team came together in the defensive zone.

"It was just a great overall team win from front to back, especially defensively," said Crouse.

Brey Effertz, a goalie out of Minot, ND, was between the pipes for the shutout and earned a call-up to the Bismarck Bobcats, of the North American Hockey League. He's had trouble finding a groove this year, but an opportunity at the next level could give him the confidence he needs.

"We had a good talk (before Saturday's game)," Crouse said. "He's just been a little inconsistent. He's like second in the league in shutouts. He's just been up and down. We just talked about consistency and about his attitude and work ethic."

With Effertz's call-up, Crouse will have to adapt to his situation in the crease. Luckily for him, the Blizzard plays the team with the second worst record in the league in the Chicago Bulldogs (1-19-0-1), who have given up 236 goals in 21 games this season and have scored only 30.

With the NA3HL Schwan showcase on the horizon this month, the Blizzard needs to stay focused and sharp this weekend, according to Crouse, against what is a very beatable opponent.

"Our big thing is I want to play at our level and our intensity," he said. "We have our showcase in two weeks, and that's a huge tournament for us. I don't want to pick up any bad habits. I want to play our game. We're playing to our strengths, we're playing physical, we're using our speed, and that's going to be our overall goal this weekend."

Puck drop at the RCC is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday night. Friday's game is Military Appreciation Night, and all military members are allowed free admission with military identification.