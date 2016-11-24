Blizzard hockey: Alex heads into Thanksgiving with a win

Alexandria (11-7, 22 points) led 2-1 after one period and never relinquished that lead. Emil Lindfors of Helsinki, Finland continues to pile up points for the Blizzard. His goal at 6:01 in the first gave his team a 1-0 lead.

Rochester answered with a Spencer Hadacek goal almost two minutes later, but Lindfors scored on the power play at 9:53 to make it 2-1 after one. Lindfors has 27 points through 18 games already with 15 goals and 12 assists.

Neither team found the net in the second period. Then in the third, Riley Meyer scored his eighth goal of the season at 14:55 to put the finishing touches on the win.

Brenden Payne had two assists for Alexandria, while Caleb Anderson, Tosten Mann and Logan Norman all added helpers, as well.

Michael Hughes of St. Paul got the start and win in net for the Blizzard. He turned aside 21 shots as Alexandria dominated the pace of play, outshooting the Ice Hawks (2-16-0-1) 55-22.

The Blizzard remains in third place in the West Division after the win. Breezy Point is first with 33 points, and Granite City is second with 27.

Rochester is fourth in the Central Division with just five points, while perennial power North Iowa is again running away with that division with 34 points.

Alexandria is off for the rest of the weekend. The Blizzard will be in Rochester on Dec. 2 at 7:05 p.m. before going to Granite City on Dec. 3 for a 7:30 p.m. start time.