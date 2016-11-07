Blizzard hockey: Alex beats New Ulm in weekend's lone game

Brey Effertz got the win in net with 17 saves and the two goals allowed. Jon Albers took the loss after 27 saves and five goals allowed.

At 7-6 and with 14 points, the Blizzard is sitting in fourth place in the five-team West Division. New Ulm is third at 9-6 with 18 points, and Breezy Point (12-3-1) leads the division with 25 points.

Alexandria will host Willmar on Nov. 11 at the Runestone Community Center at 7:10 p.m. before going on the road to play the Chicago Bulldogs Nov. 12 and 13.