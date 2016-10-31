Blizzard hockey: Alex splits with Willmar

Alexandria (6-6) defeated the WarHawks (6-4) 4-2 on Saturday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena after falling 5-4 at home on Friday at the Runestone Community Center.

Willmar struck first at 7:02 in the opening period Saturday, but the Blizzard tallied four goals in the final 20 minutes to pull out the road victory.

Emil Lindfors scored his ninth goal of the season 47 seconds into the third assisted by Riley Meyer before Brenden Payne handed Alexandria a 2-1 lead with a goal off assists by Caleb Anderson and Alex Bowe at 1:10.

Josiah Roen extended the lead to two goals with a finish just more than one minute later before Willmar scored at 7:18 to creep back within one at 3-2. Tony Haley secured the win at 15:19 off another Anderson assist to salvage the weekend split.

Tyler Thompson earned the win in net for Alexandria with 19 saves, while Alexander Cathcart incurred the loss after finishing with 43 saves.

In Friday's loss at the RCC, each team scored one goal in the first and second periods before Willmar notched three in the final frame to take home the one-goal win.

Alexandria dominated the night in opportunities, outshooting the WarHawks 50-18, but could not withstand the late barrage of scoring.

Haley scored his first goal of the year at 6:29 in the first before Tosten Mann scored at 16:54 in the middle frame. Anderson evened the score at 3-3 three minutes into the third, but Willmar answered with goals at 12:43 and 19:17 to reclaim control. Mack Strong added a goal in the final minute, but the rally finished just short at 5-4.

Cathcart recorded the win with 46 saves in between the pipes, while Brey Effertz took the loss with 13 saves and the five goals allowed.

The Blizzard host the New Ulm Steel on Friday night at 7:10 at the RCC in only one game this weekend before three games as many days on Nov. 11-13.

The Steel are currently in second place in the NA3HL West Division with a record of 9-4 (18 points), while Alexandria sits in last with 12 points and a 6-6 record. The Breezy Point North Stars (11-3-1) lead the five-team division with 23 points.

ALEXANDRIA 0 0 4 – 4

WILLMAR 1 0 1 – 2

SCORING - Alexandria - Lindfors - 1 goal; Payne - 1 goal; Haley - 1 goal; Roen - 1 goal; Anderson - 2 assists; Meyer - 1 assist; Logan Norman - 1 assist; Alex Bowe - 1 assist; Willmar - Kyle Wendorf - 1 goal; Ewald - 1 goal; Max Oelkers - 1 assist; Nathan Ackerman - 1 assist; Danny Nugent - 1 assist; Alec Skar - 1 assist

GOALTENDING - Alexandria - Thompson - W, 60:00, 19 saves; Willmar - Cathcart - L, 60:00, 43 saves

WILLMAR 1 1 3 – 5

ALEXANDRIA 1 1 2 – 4

SCORING - Alexandria - Haley - 1 goal; Strong - 1 goal; Anderson -1 goal; Mann - 1 goal; Dawson Ellingworth - 1 assist; Jack Cernohous - 1 assist; Brett Meister - 1 assist; Lindfors - 1 assist; Payne - 1 assist; Roen - 1 assist; Willmar - Riley Tigrett - 2 goals, 1 assist; Kane Toriumi - 1 goal, 1 assist; Wendorf - 1 goal, 1 assist; Oelkers - 1 goal; Ackerman - 1 assist; Dylan Gast - 1 assist; Skar - 1 assist; Alex Syring - 1 assist

GOALTENDING - Alexandria - Effertz - L, 60:00, 13 saves; Willmar - Cathcart - W, 60:00, 46 saves