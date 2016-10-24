Blizzard hockey: Steel run past Alex

New Ulm methodically pulled away from the Blizzard with a goal in the first, two more in the second and three in the third that blew things open. Fritz Belisle of Red Wing led the charge with three goals. Emil Lindfors had Alexandria's only goal off assists from Tosten Mann and Connor Nilson at 9:25 in the second period.

The Steel outshot the Blizzard 38-26 and converted on 3-of-6 power plays. Nathan Siclovan got the win in net for New Ulm with 25 saves, while Brey Effertz took the loss for the Blizzard after allowing six goals and turning aside 32 shots.

Alexandria fell to 5-5 with 10 points after the loss and sits in fifth-place in the West Division standings early on. Breezy Point (9-3-1, 19 points) leads the division, while New Ulm (7-4) is third with 14 points after Saturday's win.