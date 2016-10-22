Blizzard hockey: Alex routs Rochester 8-0

Alexandria outshot the Ice Hawks 57-14 as Brey Effertz got the win in net with the 14 saves. Nelson led the charge offensively with four points after adding three assists to his goal. Nilson and Meyer each had three points, while Gustafson, Scanlon and Logan Norman each had two.

Alexandria will be back in action today, Saturday, when the Blizzard head to New Ulm to face the Steel in a 7:10 p.m. drop of the puck.