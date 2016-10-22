Blizzard hockey: Alex routs Rochester 8-0
The Alexandria Blizzard ran all over the Rochester Ice Hawks on Friday night to up its record to 5-4 on the young season.
The Blizzard scored three goals in the first and four more in the second to blow the game wide open. Riley Meyer, Brenden Payne and Steve Gustafson all scored in the opening frame. Cole Cirks, Connor Nilson, Riley Scanlon and Logan Nelson added goals in the second, and Jack Mellstrom put the finishing touches on an 8-0 shutout with a goal in the third.
Alexandria outshot the Ice Hawks 57-14 as Brey Effertz got the win in net with the 14 saves. Nelson led the charge offensively with four points after adding three assists to his goal. Nilson and Meyer each had three points, while Gustafson, Scanlon and Logan Norman each had two.
Alexandria will be back in action today, Saturday, when the Blizzard head to New Ulm to face the Steel in a 7:10 p.m. drop of the puck.